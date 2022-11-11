ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Historic Milan volleyball season ends in Regional final against Divine Child

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
 4 days ago
DEARBORN − Milan never expected to have a great volleyball season.

For the Big Reds, aiming for "good" seemed like a lofty enough goal when the season first started back in August.

Milan was down seven seniors from the previous year and needed to shuffle the positions of a few returning players in order to put the puzzle pieces back together.

"At the beginning of the season, we didn't think we were going to be good," senior Amanda Gregorio said. "But we ended up being one of the best teams Milan has ever had."

This year's Big Reds cemented that legacy in the past week after capturing their first District title since 1999 and then winning their first ever Regional game.

That historic season came to an end Thursday as Dearborn Divine Child defeated Milan 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in the Division 2 Regional championship.

"We have so much to be proud of," Milan coach Kathy Bradshaw said. "So proud, because we're so young and we've never, ever been in this situation. I know they're sad right now and they might be sad tomorrow, but when they look back, they can say they made history. We have so much to be thankful for."

Milan cobbled its roster together this season with just two returning starters, four seniors, and a majority of underclassmen. To cover the team's graduation losses, Bradshaw moved Gregorio from outside hitter to libero and Courtney Nye from middle to outside.

The gaps were filled with a handful of junior and a big group of sophomores.

Those players stood out over the past week.

Sophomore middle Malea Wourman led the team in kill during Milan's Regional semifinal victory over Riverview. She added 10 more kills Thursday against Divine Child.

Senior Sylvia Koch led the Big Reds with 13 and Nye added 11.

Those three hitters all played a part as Milan started strong in the first set. Koch had a kill for Milan's first point and Wourman added 2 more to make it 4-4. After Divine Child took a 9-6 lead, Nye came on to deliver four straight kills to put the Big Reds ahead and then another to tie set at 11-11.

Neither side gained much of an advantage in the first set. Divine Child's largest lead was at 4-1 early on and Milan's biggest advantage was at 17-15. The set was tied 12 times with eight lead changes.

Milan's last lead was at 23-22 following a Koch kill, but Divine Child's Maddie Walker, Kate Reising, and Chio Ibegbu scored three straight to win for the Falcons.

The Big Reds were undone by costly errors throughout most of the second and third sets. A 13-13 tie in the second set turned into a 20-16 lead for Divine Child with all 7 Falcon points coming off of Milan errors and errant hits. The team particularly struggled with its serve, committing 14 service errors.

"We didn't play our best tonight," Gregorio said. "We had a lot of missed serves, which killed us. A game like this comes down to who makes the least amount of errors and we made more than they did. Even though they're a solid team, I think we could've beat them if we were on our A game."

Serving has been one of the team's strongest skills this year, but the Big Reds have struggled with it in the past two matches, Bradshaw said.

"You can't win if you can't get a serve in, and we missed so many serves," she said. "All year, that's been what has won us games. ... It was a strange night. You can't win if you can't serve. You need to be able to serve consistently."

Sophomore Emma Budd brought a spark of energy off the bench for Milan at the start of the third set. She came into the match for the first time in the Regional tournament and provided a kill on just her fourth rally.

"It's hard when you're on the bench, so I really wanted to get out there and I was really happy I could make an impact for the team," Budd said. "I thought I could bring my motivation and energy to the team and I really wanted to do that."

The third set was close until a 7-1 Divine Child run put the Falcons at match point. Gregorio staved off elimination for one rally with a long lob that painted the Falcons' back line, but another service error ended the day for the Big Reds.

Gregorio finished with 13 digs, Madison Slack recorded 33 assists, and Wourman added 2 blocks.

Milan finished the season 23-8-2 and graduate Koch, Gregorio, Laine Varney, and Julia Satarino.

"Our chemistry together was so strong," Budd said. "We all just came together and work well together. We all just fit in a spot that was perfect. ... We'll have to start building again just like we did this year. We'll have to find a few new players, but I think we can still do it."

Gregorio also mentioned the team chemistry as the Big Reds' secret weapon in a historic year.

"I honestly don't think we've ever had as a strong of a team as we did this year," she said. "We had great chemistry. I'm actually really proud of everything we accomplished."

"This has been the most fun I've ever had coaching," Bradshaw added. "I've coached for a long time off and on and I've had really good teams, but watching these girls fight and pound the ball, my gosh, it's been so much fun. I'm so proud of them. They don't have anything to be ashamed of. They made history."

