U.S. Steel, United Steelworkers reach tentative agreement

United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers announced Nov. 8 that they reached a tentative four-year contact agreement that affects about 13,000 union members.

The deal includes a lump sum bonus, better wages, pension increases, a new holiday and health insurance improvements. The agreement still must be ratified by the union.

“Simply put, these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract at U.S. Steel,” said union District 7 Director Michael Millsap, who chaired the negotiations, in a press release. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

David Burritt, president and CEO of U. S. Steel, said the efforts on both sides resulted in a “mutually beneficial agreement.”

“The tentative agreement reflects our core belief that when U. S. Steel does well, employees do well,” Burritt said in a press release.

Union District 9 Director Daniel Flippo said in a statement that steelworkers will be safer in their jobs and more financially secure with the agreement.

Both sides said finding common ground was key to the negotiations.

“This tentative agreement is a textbook example of a responsible contract that meets the needs of our business and our employees and maintains the existing uncapped profit sharing plan that enables our employees to be among the highest paid in the industry,” said Barry Melnkovic, U. S. Steel senior vice president and chief human resources officer, in the press release.

United Steelworkers represents 850,000 workers in the manufacturing industry. U.S. Steel operates locations in Northwest Indiana at East Chicago Tin, Gary Works and Midwest Plant in Portage.

