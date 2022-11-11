Read full article on original website
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders updates injury. Deion Sanders weighs in.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders assured fans on social media a day after a scary injury that "2 feels GREAT, he is ready to play."
Live In-Game Updates: HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Shock Eagles, Win 32-21
The Washington Commanders aimed for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they visited the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. ... And shockingly, Washington got the win, 32-21. Here's how it unfolded ... Washington (which came into the...
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD
The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
Erynn Barnum, Rylee Langerman Lead Hogs past Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a clash between two undefeated teams on Monday night, Arkansas edged out Tulsa, 79-70. On a cold snowy night in Northwest Arkansas, both teams were on fire from deep with a combined 23 3-pointers, while Erynn Barnum led all scorers for the third time this season with a career-high 27 points.
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
