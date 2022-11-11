ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brown Daily Herald

At a weekly breakfast, a taste of RIPTA’s free transport program

At 7 a.m. last Sunday, a small line formed outside a side chapel at Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence. Normally, lines at this hour would only be for food, as the church offers free breakfast each week for unhoused people. But this particular morning, those in line were also waiting for something else — a free bus pass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between Oct. 19 & Oct. 31

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 31. 894 Round Top Road (quit claim) Seller: The Acting Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Buyer: John Vanikiotis. Price: $140,000. 35 Spring Lane. Seller: Danny Mulson...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford

Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter

The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City Council sets new Fall River property tax rates for upcoming fiscal year

At a meeting this week, the Fall River City Council approved the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. During the public hearing that took place before the council meeting, Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Richard Gonsalves, stated that growth has never been better in Fall River with home values increasing by 12% compared to last year. Commercial property increased by 1%. Personal property values have gone up 59%.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Former Providence Royal Plastics demonstrator celebrates 100th birthday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence woman reached a major milestone Monday as she turned 100-years-old. Mary DiValerio lives at Capitol Ridge Senior Living in Providence. She was an in-home salesperson and demonstrator for Providence's Royal Plastics and Hopkins Novelty. She was also a dancer, square dancing with her...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Smithfield DPW collects old campaign signs to recycle

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Department of Public Works collected campaign signs to be recycled on Saturday. The department held the drop-off to keep plastic and other materials out of landfills. Those interested in dropping items off to be properly recycled can reach out to the department at...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI

Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

