Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
Turnto10.com
South County Habitat for Humanity forced to move out of Peacedale location
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Non-profit organization South County Habitat for Humanity is getting forced to move out of their space in Peacedale at the Palisades Mill and will have to find a new home. The Palisades Mill has been home to South County Habitat for Humanity for the past...
Brown Daily Herald
At a weekly breakfast, a taste of RIPTA’s free transport program
At 7 a.m. last Sunday, a small line formed outside a side chapel at Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence. Normally, lines at this hour would only be for food, as the church offers free breakfast each week for unhoused people. But this particular morning, those in line were also waiting for something else — a free bus pass.
Turnto10.com
Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Oct. 19 & Oct. 31
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 31. 894 Round Top Road (quit claim) Seller: The Acting Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Buyer: John Vanikiotis. Price: $140,000. 35 Spring Lane. Seller: Danny Mulson...
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter
The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in RI as police and lawmakers try to crack down
The number of catalytic converter thefts soared from fewer than a dozen in 2017 to over 1,400 so far this year.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
fallriverreporter.com
City Council sets new Fall River property tax rates for upcoming fiscal year
At a meeting this week, the Fall River City Council approved the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. During the public hearing that took place before the council meeting, Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Richard Gonsalves, stated that growth has never been better in Fall River with home values increasing by 12% compared to last year. Commercial property increased by 1%. Personal property values have gone up 59%.
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence Royal Plastics demonstrator celebrates 100th birthday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence woman reached a major milestone Monday as she turned 100-years-old. Mary DiValerio lives at Capitol Ridge Senior Living in Providence. She was an in-home salesperson and demonstrator for Providence's Royal Plastics and Hopkins Novelty. She was also a dancer, square dancing with her...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield DPW collects old campaign signs to recycle
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Department of Public Works collected campaign signs to be recycled on Saturday. The department held the drop-off to keep plastic and other materials out of landfills. Those interested in dropping items off to be properly recycled can reach out to the department at...
Valley Breeze
Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI
Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
