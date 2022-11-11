ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia Bulldogs begin march for 31st state football title Saturday at Bulldog Bowl

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
The Artesia Bulldogs hasn't won a state football title in five years.

The team hopes to end that drought continuing its quest for this year's championship in the 5A state football playoff quarterfinals Saturday at home against Albuquerque Valley.

The Vikings have never won a state football championship.

Here's a breakdown of Saturday's game.

Albuquerque Valley at Artesia

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bulldog Bowl, 406 S. 16th St., Artesia, New Mexico

Records: Artesia 8-2, 3-0; Valley 8-3, 2-1

Last Week: Artesia was off; Valley 30, Miyamura 6

Broadcast: Radio-KSVP 990-AM, 93.7-FM

Live Coverage: Mike Smith on Twitter (@ArgusMichae)

Top Players to Watch

Artesia: WR Peyton Greathouse (1,190 yards, 11 TDs receiving), RB-Jesse Leroch ( 420 yards, 6 TDs rushing)

Valley: RB, QB Caedan Jojola (833 yards rushing, 115 yards passing, 10 TDs rushing), QB-Julian Butkivich (1,330 yards, 20 TDs passing, 1 TD rushing)

The Scoop: Bulldogs begin quest for 31st state football title. Last title was 2017. Artesia is No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs and Valley is the No. 8 seed.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

