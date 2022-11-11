ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA0C4_0j7D7NYo00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time.

Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. That was when the state’s 3rd Congressional District was created, covering northern New Mexico. In all of the years that New Mexico’s had three districts, the state’s representation in the U.S. House has been all blue only twice before.

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

In 2008, Democrat Harry Teague was elected to represent New Mexico’s southern portion, Congressional District 2. At the same time, Democrat Ben Ray Luján was elected to represent New Mexico’s north in Congressional District 3. And Democrat Martin Heinrich was elected to represent New Mexico’s central district, Congressional District 1.

That Democratic control slipped way after just one congressional term. By the end of 2010, Republican Steve Pearce was elected to represent Congressional District 2. But Democrats remained in power in the other two districts.

Then, in 2018, New Mexicans elected Democrat Xochitl Torres Small to represent the southern portion of New Mexico. When Torres Small took the seat from Pearce, New Mexico once again was all blue in the U.S. House.

Story Continues Below

Now, if the election does not go to a recount that upsets the results, Democrat Gabe Vasquez will again complete an all-blue representation in the U.S. House. Incumbent Democrats Teresa Leger Fernandez (CD 3) and Melanie Stansbury (CD 1) both won reelection in the 2022 midterm election.

So, New Mexico has been all blue in the U.S. House of Representatives before. And in fact, it’s also been all red before. Since its creation, Congressional District 3 has only had one Republican representative, Bill Redmond. And during his time in office, from 1997 to 1999, New Mexico’s two other districts also had sitting Republicans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 35

Cyn Cooper King
3d ago

Too bad for us. Sad that folks are so ignorant and don’t want to try something else to help make us a better place to live. New Mexico has gotten what they asked for. Nobody’s fault but the ignorant blue voters…

Reply(4)
22
Logicrules
3d ago

As one of the poorest states in the country, with high crime, and low education, of course its a blue state.

Reply(8)
19
Randy Furr
3d ago

New mexico, might as well turn it back to old Mexico, the corrupt politicians and drug cartels own it.

Reply
16
Related
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County

In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely

For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

MON: Two NM House races go to automatic recounts, + More

Two NM House races go to automatic recounts - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives were so close that by law they must be recounted. The relative strength of the two major parties in the House remained...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo

Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
BERNALILLO, NM
pinonpost.com

Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results

According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
NEW MEXICO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

J.D. Vance says GOP blaming Trump for midterms is ‘counterproductive’

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says the Republican Party is hurting itself if its leaders continue to blame former President Trump for its performance in this year’s midterm elections. “Of course, no man is above criticism. But the quick turn from gobbling up credit to vomiting blame suggests there is...
New Mexico In-Depth

Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment

Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: Half of New Mexico job training grants fall short

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Taxpayer-funded incentives aimed at expanding private employment and investments in New Mexico sometimes create fewer high-quality jobs than projected, and money is not consistently clawed back for unfulfilled promises, state program analysts announced Monday. The report from the budget and accountability office of the Legislature gauges the effectiveness of state incentives […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing...
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unofficial NM election results

Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office. Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. State Treasurer. Democrat Laura M. Montoya: 363,503. Republican Harry B. Montoya: 322,194. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. State Auditor. Democrat Joseph Maestas: 392,237. Libertarian Travis Sanchez: 243,245. Incumbent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
pinonpost.com

Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement

On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
NEW MEXICO STATE
960 The Ref

US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments

In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy