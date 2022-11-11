ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBkIl_0j7D7HGS00

First Alert Weather: Nicole's remnants bring rain 03:11

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.
Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFP4O_0j7D7HGS00
CBS2

Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition to this, a severe thunderstorm is possible with the best chance this evening into the overnight hours S&W.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVplf_0j7D7HGS00
CBS2

Peak winds tonight will range from about 35 mph in the city to about 50 mph S&E. As for tomorrow, we'll see showers early in the morning followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs around 70. In fact, several record highs are in jeopardy, though we will unlikely see a record in Central Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vOe2_0j7D7HGS00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: A sprinkle/shower is possible early Sunday morning, otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 50... about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the upper 40s.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
WTVM

LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather

(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
MARION COUNTY, GA
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
CBS News

Scientists share winter weather predictions for the Tri-State Area

Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team: "Is it going to be a bad winter?" CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question.
WCPO

Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight

Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
CBS New York

Is it going to be a bad winter? Scientists weigh in

NEW YORK -- Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team:  "Is it going to be a bad winter?"CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question."If I had to put my head on the block for the tri-state area, it looks as though the next few months will be a bit warmer than normal and a bit drier than normal," said Simon Mason, senior research scientist at Columbia University.Mason explains the driving force behind our winter weather is the El Niño Southern Oscillation,...
102.5 The Bone

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy