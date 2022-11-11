Read full article on original website
Related
‘Probably hurt the party’: Baker dissects Trump influence, election results in national TV interview
Stepping onto a stage that he usually shuns, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker recently invited CNN to his State House office so he could share his thoughts on the midterm elections and the direction of his Republican Party. In the interview that aired Monday on the national network, the two-term governor said his party needs to realize that “voters want collaborative elected officials.”
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Compare Him To Persecuted Historical Genius In Twitter Ban
The former president is fighting to return to Twitter and apparently has one of history's great minds to cite as precedent.
Comments / 0