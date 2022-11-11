Read full article on original website
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
‘Probably hurt the party’: Baker dissects Trump influence, election results in national TV interview
Stepping onto a stage that he usually shuns, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker recently invited CNN to his State House office so he could share his thoughts on the midterm elections and the direction of his Republican Party. In the interview that aired Monday on the national network, the two-term governor said his party needs to realize that “voters want collaborative elected officials.”
Donald Trump's Lawyers Compare Him To Persecuted Historical Genius In Twitter Ban
The former president is fighting to return to Twitter and apparently has one of history's great minds to cite as precedent.
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap
Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in California, with Republicans on cusp of House majority
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel has won re-election in California's 45th Congressional District, solidifying GOP chances of winning a House majority.
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The “Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange” is published each year at the start of International Education Week. It provides detailed insights regarding study abroad and international students. Rise in virtual study abroad This year’s report shows a 91% decline in the total number of U.S. students who studied abroad during the 2020-2021 academic...
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
CAIRO — (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said Tuesday they received a letter from him saying he has ended his hunger strike. In a statement, the family said that Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for her monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
American exceptionalism at the World Cup: Why many soccer fans in the US will be cheering on another team (mainly Mexico)
Soccer fans will turn their eyes to Qatar starting Nov. 20, 2020, as the World Cup gets underway. But in the U.S., the question of which team will be cheered on from afar isn’t entirely straightforward. You see, one of the anomalies of being a “typical” soccer fan in the United States – a group to which I belong – is that, you are not, in fact, a “typical” soccer fan. For many team’s supporters, the World Cup becomes an event to affirm one’s national identity. This is true, as cultural critic Laurent Dubois notes, even among fans that are not...
