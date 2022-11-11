Results in Ohio’s congressional races suggest the 2022 map is less gerrymandered: Capitol Letter

Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
No Major Issues Reported by Ohio Election Protection Groups
Election protection groups say last week’s in-person voting went smoothly, save for a few incidents of “heckling” and one instance where technical difficulties caused long waits at the polls. Other than a few “weird circumstances,” as Common Cause Ohio executive director Catherine Turcer called them, Ohioans were...
wksu.org
Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski sets focus on abortion protections for the next legislature
Following last week’s elections, we’re checking in with some of the members of the state legislature from Northeast Ohio about their priorities for the next term. Democratic State Rep. Tavia Galonski was reelected to a third term last week to represent Akron in the Ohio House. Galonski won...
wksu.org
Fresh off reelection, State Rep. Gail Pavliga looks ahead to lame duck and next legislature
The Ohio legislature will be back this week for the beginning of the lame duck session. For newly reelected State Rep. Gail Pavliga the next few weeks will be very busy. "I've got some bills that I'm looking forward to being in the House and Senate," Pavliga said. Pavliga, who...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
IX, a federal program protecting people from discrimination based on sex.
'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Ohio's Midterm Elections in New Video
Here's what would happen if SNL cast member Molly Kearney became Ohio's Attorney General.
Fresh off yet another loss, Ohio Democrats look for answers with Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection campaign on the horizon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As he ran for U.S. Senate this year, Rep. Tim Ryan smashed Ohio fundraising records and was heaped with national praise as the exact type of candidate Democrats should run to win in the Midwest. And he still lost. Worse for Ohio Democrats, Ryan’s loss to...
Is it politically incorrect to dress chimps as humans? American Greetings says yes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- American Greetings has stopped selling cards with images of chimpanzees in human costumes and poses, after a request years ago from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. We’re talking about why chimpanzees dressed in party hats is a problem on Today in Ohio. Listen...
wvxu.org
Ohio State Board of Education to consider controversial proposals, possibly for the last time
The Ohio State School Board’s executive committee is set to meet Monday morning to consider whether to support a controversial resolution that goes against a new federal policy requiring K-12 schools in Ohio to follow LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies in order to receive federal funding for things like school lunch programs.
Lima News
Letter: Bad days ahead after Tuesday’s election
Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
Advocates grapple with details of potential amendment enshrining abortion rights in Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the 2022 midterm elections over, reproductive rights groups across the state are looking ahead to placing a proposed amendment before voters to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and return questions of...
Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Ohio and 39 other states to settle an investigation into the tech giant tracking of users’ locations even when they attempted to turn off the tracking feature in their account settings. The $391.5 million settlement, announced...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties
More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
