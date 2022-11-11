Results in Ohio’s congressional races suggest the 2022 map is less gerrymandered: Capitol Letter

Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.

