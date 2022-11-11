ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Results in Ohio’s congressional races suggest the 2022 map is less gerrymandered: Capitol Letter

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
columbusunderground.com

No Major Issues Reported by Ohio Election Protection Groups

Election protection groups say last week’s in-person voting went smoothly, save for a few incidents of “heckling” and one instance where technical difficulties caused long waits at the polls. Other than a few “weird circumstances,” as Common Cause Ohio executive director Catherine Turcer called them, Ohioans were...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Letter: Bad days ahead after Tuesday’s election

Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

