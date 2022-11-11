Read full article on original website
In some conservative California counties where anti-abortion candidates win, so does abortion
In some of California’s most conservative counties, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was the clear favorite over Gov. Gavin Newsom and where anti-abortion Christian conservatives are leading in partial returns, voters still showed up for abortion access by supporting Proposition 1. The pro-choice measure, which will enshrine abortion...
Man who lost to his mom in election is charged with rape, South Dakota officials say
Bud Marty May, a candidate who lost his bid for South Dakota’s House of Representatives, has been arrested on a charge of rape, jail records show. May, a Republican, was one of four candidates vying for two District 27 seats and ran against his mother, Elizabeth May, and Democrats Peri Pourier and Norma Rendon.
Virginia RB Mike Hollins in Critical Condition After Charlottesville Shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia running back Mike Hollins is in critical condition, on a ventilator and will undergo a second surgical procedure on Tuesday for a gunshot wound suffered Sunday night, a family friend told Sports Illustrated on Monday night. “It’s been a long 24 hours,” says Gordon McKernan,...
