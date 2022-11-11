ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

In some conservative California counties where anti-abortion candidates win, so does abortion

In some of California’s most conservative counties, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was the clear favorite over Gov. Gavin Newsom and where anti-abortion Christian conservatives are leading in partial returns, voters still showed up for abortion access by supporting Proposition 1. The pro-choice measure, which will enshrine abortion...
