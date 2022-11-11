Chick-fil-A Helps Spark Joy This Season with the Return of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup

Read full article on original website
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
The 8 Best Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes For Thanksgiving Dinner
Sometimes the easy version tastes better than what you can spend hours making from scratch.
Step up your Sweet Potato Casserole with coconut and pecans this Thanksgiving
Want to try a new spin on the Thanksgiving classic? Try a topping of coconut and pecans.
The key to light and creamy mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving
Tangy buttermilk lightens mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving made with Russet potatoes, which are drier and fluffier than other potato varieties.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
What are your favorite dishes to serve at Thanksgiving dinner? We want to know.
Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Canned or fresh cranberry sauce? Tell us your favorite family traditions for Thanksgiving dinner.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Easy-bake chicken legs
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton’s pumpkin recipes for the holidays
NEW ORLEANS — Pumpkin is finding its way to spice up traditional holiday recipes. Chef Kevin Belton shares his recipe for Pumpkin Chicken Chowder and Pumpkin Peach Muffin. Enjoy!. Pumpkin Chicken Chowder. 1 whole chicken. 12 cups water. 1 medium pie pumpkin, peeled, seeds removed, and cut into bite-sized...
My Mom’s Shortcut Gulab Jambu Is the MVP of Indian Desserts
In my opinion, gulab jambu is the MVP of Indian desserts. It is sweet, spiced, fried, and deeply satisfying. Gulab jambu literally translates to rose berry (gulab means rose, and jambu is a berry-esque fruit native to India). The fruit is called “jamun” in Hindi and “jambu” in Gujarati, which is what my family speaks and is why we call this dessert gulab jambu instead of gulab jamun, although they are the same dessert.
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
ABC News
Chef Tanya Holland's apple cider pork chops and pimento cheese popovers recipes
Pork with apples is a classic combination for good reason, and celebrity chef Tanya Holland has a delicious upgrade to add to your fall food lineup. The soul food expert and restaurateur joined "Good Morning America" with two dishes from her new cookbook "California Soul." Check out the full recipes...
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
