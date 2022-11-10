ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit King runs by Brother Rice late, 22-12

There were more than a few anxious moments for defending Division 3 football champion Detroit King in Friday’s Region 4 championship final. But the host Crusaders rode the legs of running back Sterling Anderson Jr., and quarterback Dante Moore made some clutch plays to subdue Birmingham Brother Rice with a pair of fourth quarter scores, 22-12, to advance to the state semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
MARNE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where

Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza

A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
MICHIGAN STATE

