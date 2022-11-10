Read full article on original website
GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3
Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
Hope Splits Hoops Pair at Home; Zeeland West’s Grid Quest Over, GVSU’s Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – Levi Borchert scored 17 points as visiting Wisconsin-Oshkosh dumped Hope’s men at DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday, 67-56. The Flying Dutchmen are at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 5:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Behind 19...
Michigan high school football playoffs: State semifinal schedule
Caledonia (11-1) vs. Clarkston (10-2) at East Lansing. Belleville (12-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) at Novi, 7 p.m. Friday. THIS WEEKEND'S SCORES:Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals. Division 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern. Birmingham Groves (9-3) at...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit King runs by Brother Rice late, 22-12
There were more than a few anxious moments for defending Division 3 football champion Detroit King in Friday’s Region 4 championship final. But the host Crusaders rode the legs of running back Sterling Anderson Jr., and quarterback Dante Moore made some clutch plays to subdue Birmingham Brother Rice with a pair of fourth quarter scores, 22-12, to advance to the state semifinals.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior commits to Division I lacrosse powerhouse
Northwestern University has one of the most successful women’s lacrosse programs in Division I. The Wildcats have won seven national championships, which is second only to Maryland’s 14 titles. Northwestern has advanced to the Final Four 13 times and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 23 times in its 30-year history.
South Christian football upends Whitehall to advance to state semifinals
BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Grand Rapids South Christian and Whitehall were locked in an outstanding postseason football game. In the end, South Christian won by a final score of 28-21. Senior quarterback Jacob DeHaan came up big once again for South Christian, accounting for all four of its touchdowns ...
East Grand Rapids guard signs with Michigan, joins sisters at Division I level
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Macy Brown’s parents needed about a second or less to respond when asked if days like Thursday ever get old. “No,” Noelle and Spencer Brown laughed.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun
The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
As winter weather makes its way to West Michigan, thankfully we have a lot of indoor activities this weekend. From Arts and Harvest Festivals to the Grand Rapids Comic Con, to a Bridal and Wedding Expo. There are also concerts, along with hockey and basketball. Something for everyone!. Friday, November...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where
Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Longtime Muskegon High School teacher Bill Paulson responded when his country called him to military service – two different times
MUSKEGON – As a young man growing up in the shadow of World War II, Bill Paulson did not expect to be drafted into the military. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945, just as the war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end. But...
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
