Washington State

WANE 15

What a housing market correction could mean

The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
ARIZONA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down

India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The “Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange” is published each year at the start of International Education Week. It provides detailed insights regarding study abroad and international students. Rise in virtual study abroad This year’s report shows a 91% decline in the total number of U.S. students who studied abroad during the 2020-2021 academic...
AFP

Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war

Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".

