What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap
Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
FTX Lawyers Note ‘Dozens’ of Potential Probes, Question SBF Leadership in New Bankruptcy Filing
FTX spiraled into bankruptcy amid a "severe liquidity crisis" that toppled the three-year old firm, once valued at $32 billion, in less than a few days, lawyers for the group told a Delaware court late Monday. Alvarez & Marsal, the firm now established as the lead financial advisor to bankrupt...
As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"
China is affected by both extreme floods and water shortages, exacerbated by climate change
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The “Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange” is published each year at the start of International Education Week. It provides detailed insights regarding study abroad and international students. Rise in virtual study abroad This year’s report shows a 91% decline in the total number of U.S. students who studied abroad during the 2020-2021 academic...
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
New COVID-19 booster strengthens immune response against subvariants, Moderna says
WASHINGTON — A new study by Moderna suggests that its updated coronavirus booster strengthens a key component of the immune system’s defense against the omicron subvariant that accounted for most infections in the United States in recent months. The company announced the findings in a news release Monday....
