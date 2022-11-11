Read full article on original website
What's a healthy, filling, and versatile snack? Apples! Oh yes, there is a reason people say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." As Healthline reports, apples can be part of a healthy and balanced diet, as they are a fruit rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients. You can have apples as is, sliced and topped with cinnamon or Greek yogurt, put them over pancakes, or even make a slaw with them. If you're feeling like going to the next level, you can bake with apples in many amazing ways, from pies to cinnamon rolls.
What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
It’s fall y’all and that means pumpkins are everywhere. From PSLs and pumpkin pie, to doorsteps bedecked with multi-hued gourds, you can’t travel far without seeing these large orange creations. Autumn just wouldn’t be the same without them. But what exactly are pumpkins? And is a pumpkin a fruit or a vegetable? Allow us to delve deeper into everyone's favorite fall ingredient.
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Everything at Breads Bakery is exquisite, which is why we get oh-so-excited when the sweets shop introduces a brand new item every so often. Beginning December 1, patrons will get to order a new bialy babka, which the bakery is releasing in collaboration with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen fame as a way to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Muffins made with spiced cake mix, filled with apples & cream cheese then topped with caramel! Decadent, bakery-style muffins made easy!. Caramel apple muffins are a treat you’ll no doubt indulge upon. One muffin is simply not enough but that’s okay because this apple muffin recipe makes about 18 of them so there’s plenty to share and enjoy.
Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
Nestled in South Central Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Dutch are a long-lasting culture with foods to reflect their uniqueness. Here are five dishes that originated from the Pennsylvania Dutch culture and are common finds around the holiday season. 1. Potato Filling. Potato filling is the stepchild of mashed potatoes and stuffing....
I don’t know how else to say it—I think these sweet corn biscuits are perfect. And my partner, Ben, who is from the South and very picky about biscuits, thankfully agrees. They are flaky, tender, and imbued with the sunny spirit of sweet corn. Freeze-dried sweet corn works its magic here, adding all the sweetness you need.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
