ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

Colleton County High School Band of Blue

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue earned a top 10 ranking at the 2022 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Band of Blue placed ninth overall with a score of 81.7. There were 16 finalist bands...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
live5news.com

16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
WLTX.com

Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
WTGS

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy