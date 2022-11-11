Read full article on original website
Related
Woodstock Photographer Recalls Capturing Jimi Hendrix's Most Iconic Moment
"...It was spell binding... I was standing right behind an amp."
Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Saving Grace pay tribute to Low singer Mimi Parker, whose death was announced at the weekend
Bob Dylan Wrote ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ in Only 10 Minutes
Here's a look at the success of the song 'Blowin' in the Wind' as well as its songwriting history, where Bob Dylan reportedly wrote the piece in only 10 minutes.
George Harrison Understood Why His Son, Dhani, Wanted Him to Play Chuck Berry Songs During His Prince’s Trust Performance
George Harrison knew why his son, Dhani, wanted him to play Chuck Berry songs during his Prince's Trust Concert.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
The Beatles Song John Lennon Called ‘a Piece of Garbage I Had Around’
John Lennon wrote many excellent songs for The Beatles, but he believes one song he wrote is a ‘piece of garbage’
NME
George Harrison tribute film ‘Concert For George’ is being re-released in cinemas
A concert film dedicated to George Harrison is being re-released in cinemas across the world later this month. Concert For George, was first shot in 2002 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a year after the late Beatles‘s death and featured Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne and members of Monty Python. It was organised by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia.
John Lennon’s Piano Holds a Guinness World Record Thanks to George Michael
John Lennon’s piano holds a Guinness World Record, but the credit for this achievement is mostly due to George Michael
Julian Lennon Runs into “Uncle Paul” McCartney in the Airport Lounge, Shares Photos
Don’t you just love it when you run into your friends at the airport?. The place can be so unfriendly—all those security lines, taking off your shoes, your bags scanned within an inch of their lives—and then you see someone you love at the other side of the room. It really takes the edge off, doesn’t it?
Comments / 0