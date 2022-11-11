ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’

“This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.” That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln Party, after seeing the midterm election results Wednesday morning.  Democrats in Michigan have made history for the first time in four decades by taking back control of […] The post In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
