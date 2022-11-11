Read full article on original website
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Dixon hints at running for Michigan GOP chair
Tudor Dixon has announced that she is considering a run for chair of the Michigan Republican Party.
Muskegon County woman wins $300,000 prize playing favorite instant lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County woman needed to be reassured multiple times before she would believe she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. “Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the 57-year-old winner who chose to...
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
DNR explains new reporting laws ahead of opening day
Hundreds of thousands of deer hunters are gearing up for Tuesday, November 15: opening day for firearm season.
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
“This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.” That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln Party, after seeing the midterm election results Wednesday morning. Democrats in Michigan have made history for the first time in four decades by taking back control of […] The post In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
