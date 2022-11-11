ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend

This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
getitforless.info

Surprisingly Savannah: A FREE Pop-Up Event

A FREE multi-sensory experience through Savannah’s sights, sounds, tastes and more. New York City residents and visitors are invited to get a taste of Savannah, Georgia’s warm Southern hospitality on Saturday, November 12, when Visit Savannah will host a pop-up multi-sensory experience in Gansevoort Plaza. The experience, entitled “Surprisingly Savannah,” will transport guests on a relaxing, unexpected and refreshing journey to the destination.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local soldier’s impact on family care, veteran advocacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Veterans Day is a special time to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Fort Stewart veteran Captain Dominique Dove has served in the United States Army for 14 years.   “I decided to join the Army in 2009,” Dove […]
FORT STEWART, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour

Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA

