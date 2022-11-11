Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend
This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
wtoc.com
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections releases updated polling locations for Dec. 6 runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced the updated polling locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Voters will see some of the changes for the Nov. 8 election still in place for the runoff, as well as a couple of changes specifically for the runoff election.
6 Of The Best Dive Bars In Downtown Savannah According To A Bartender Who Grew Up There
Growing up in Savannah, GA, you become well-versed in the bar scene and develop an innate sense of which spots are worth spending your nights in. The Hostess City has a plethora of swanky rooftop bars and overrated tourist traps, but at the end of a long day, nothing draws you in like a moth to a neon flame than a no-frills dive bar.
WJCL
Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
Savannah State University honors Distinguished Alumni at annual Founders’ Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated its 132nd Founders’ Day honoring two esteemed alumni with prestigious awards: The Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence and The Cyrus G. Wiley Distinguished Alumni Award. The Richard R. Wright award was presented to alumna Tatia Adams Fox, Class of 2003, and named for the […]
City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
getitforless.info
Surprisingly Savannah: A FREE Pop-Up Event
A FREE multi-sensory experience through Savannah’s sights, sounds, tastes and more. New York City residents and visitors are invited to get a taste of Savannah, Georgia’s warm Southern hospitality on Saturday, November 12, when Visit Savannah will host a pop-up multi-sensory experience in Gansevoort Plaza. The experience, entitled “Surprisingly Savannah,” will transport guests on a relaxing, unexpected and refreshing journey to the destination.
Local soldier’s impact on family care, veteran advocacy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Veterans Day is a special time to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Fort Stewart veteran Captain Dominique Dove has served in the United States Army for 14 years. “I decided to join the Army in 2009,” Dove […]
robertsnapspot.com
Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour
Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
WSAV-TV
Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
Savannah, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Savannah. The Salem High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:01. The Salem High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
$116,274 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for Bulloch nonprofits
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food. and Shelter National Board Program, is now open, and Bulloch County has been. awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
