BBC
Blackpool crash: Man dies after holding on to moving taxi
A man who was holding the outside of a moving taxi and thrown from it was fatally hit by a Mercedes driving in the opposite direction, police say. The victim, believed to be in his 30s and from Fleetwood, died at the scene on Blackpool Promenade at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
BBC
Lincolnshire road crashes reported amid yellow fog warning
Several crashes have been reported in Lincolnshire amid foggy driving conditions, police said. A weather warning runs until 10:00 GMT for fog, with drivers warned to keep plenty of distance between vehicles. South Yorkshire's Safer Roads Partnership also told people to allow extra time for travel, with the yellow warning...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire. Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April. Aberystwyth Magistrates'...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
Man dies after construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point power station
A man has died after a construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.Emergency services were called to the site at about 8.30am on Sunday to reports that a man had been injured by machinery.Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said.We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activitiesNigel CannThe incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said.The company is involved in the construction of a new, twin reactor nuclear...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
Rail line to be closed for several days after train derailment
A rail line across northern England will be closed for several days after a freight train derailed.Network Rail said carriages carrying cement came off the track near Carlisle, Cumbria shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.This has blocked the route between Carlisle and Newcastle in both directions, affecting train operator Northern.The route is expected to be entirely closed to all trains for several daysNetwork RailIt is believed seven wagons derailed during the accident, which happened where the railway crosses the River Petteril.The railway bridge, track and lineside equipment are likely to have suffered “significant damage”, according to Network Rail.The infrastructure management company...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Millom mum warns teens more at risk of crashes than crime
The mum of a teenager who died in a car crash says parents need to be aware young people are more at risk on roads than from drugs or violent crime. Sharron Huddleston's daughter Caitlin, 18, and her friend Skye Mitchell were killed on the A595 near Barrow, Cumbria, in July 2017.
BBC
Go South West buys Exeter-based bus company
A regional transport company has bought Dartline, a bus and coach operator based in Exeter. Following the acquisition, Go South West now operates 380 buses and coaches and employs 900 people. Dartline provides services for commuters, schools, day trippers and local communities across east Devon. It has a fleet of...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
BBC
Man dies following collision in County Louth
A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a tractor in the Republic of Ireland. The incident took place on Sunday on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath in County Louth at 15:45 local time. The 29-year-old died in the collision and his body was taken...
BBC
Maidstone crash: Man charged with attempted murder after crash
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were struck by a car on Saturday. The crash happened just before 00:30 GMT in Station Road, Maidstone, Kent Police said. Two men were taken to hospital, one of whom has head injuries and is in...
BBC
Ipswich and Yorkshire councils lose asylum hotels legal fight
Two English councils have failed in attempts to block asylum seekers from being relocated to large hotels in their areas. In a judgement published on Friday, the High Court said that neither had shown there was an urgent legal case to prevent the Home Office's contractors from using hotel accommodation.
BBC
Tram tracks from 1940s revealed by Leicester street works
Sections of a city's old tram tracks have been uncovered during work to pedestrianise a busy street. Braunstone Gate, in Leicester, is currently being remodelled to improve it for people on foot and cyclists. Workmen have taken away the road surface temporarily, exposing the tracks which ran down the middle...
BBC
Baby otter saved from side of busy Aberdeenshire road
A baby otter is being cared for after being rescued from the side of a busy road. The otter - thought to be about a month old - was found near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire at the weekend, with traffic narrowly missing her. Her rescuers wrapped the otter in a towel...
