ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Rapaport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's 5-Team List

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly getting closer to making a decision on where he's going to play this year. The former All-Pro wide receiver is believed to be fully healthy following his torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham has reportedly been fully cleared and he's ready to play.
Sporting News

Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
theScore

Josh Allen starts vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills, who've spent intensive time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Texans' Smith: 'I don't think it's time' to change quarterbacks

The Houston Texans fell to 1-7-1 Sunday after a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants, but head coach Lovie Smith dismissed the idea of benching quarterback Davis Mills. "I don't think it's time, simple as that," Smith said Sunday when asked if he has considered a change at quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Belichick: Coaches should be allowed to challenge plays under 2 minutes

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick believes NFL coaches should be allowed to challenge plays under two minutes. "Provided the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge really any play," Belichick said Monday when asked about the controversial play that took place late in the Minnesota Vikings' victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy