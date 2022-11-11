Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Steelers Star Won't Play Tomorrow After Reported Medical Emergency
One defensive star in, one defensive star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After getting the news that T.J. Watt is expected to play Sunday for the first time since Week 1, the Steelers received some concerning news on All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the...
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive
The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move
The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend
So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
Duce Staley Has Blunt Message For D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley addresses D'Andre Swift's frustration regarding his playing time.
Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Rapaport...
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's 5-Team List
Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly getting closer to making a decision on where he's going to play this year. The former All-Pro wide receiver is believed to be fully healthy following his torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham has reportedly been fully cleared and he's ready to play.
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
Sporting News
Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
theScore
Josh Allen starts vs. Vikings despite sprained elbow
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings despite his elbow injury. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was a limited participant at practice Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills, who've spent intensive time...
theScore
Texans' Smith: 'I don't think it's time' to change quarterbacks
The Houston Texans fell to 1-7-1 Sunday after a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants, but head coach Lovie Smith dismissed the idea of benching quarterback Davis Mills. "I don't think it's time, simple as that," Smith said Sunday when asked if he has considered a change at quarterback.
theScore
Belichick: Coaches should be allowed to challenge plays under 2 minutes
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick believes NFL coaches should be allowed to challenge plays under two minutes. "Provided the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge really any play," Belichick said Monday when asked about the controversial play that took place late in the Minnesota Vikings' victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
