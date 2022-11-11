Georgia Southern Libraries designated as U.S. Patent and Trademark Resource Center, Supports Community Inventors and Entrepreneurs

Read full article on original website
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
A veteran goes from homeless to general manager
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
$116,274 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for Bulloch nonprofits
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food. and Shelter National Board Program, is now open, and Bulloch County has been. awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of...
Local soldier’s impact on family care, veteran advocacy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Veterans Day is a special time to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Fort Stewart veteran Captain Dominique Dove has served in the United States Army for 14 years. “I decided to join the Army in 2009,” Dove […]
Georgia city strips 170-year-old honor from slavery advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
Turner’s Store, Four Points
This general/grocery store once also had gasoline pumps out front and would have been an essential stop for farmers and others in this section of southern Jenkins County. Dottie Leatherwood, who has been a friend of Vanishing Georgia for a long time, writes: My grandfather, R.L. “Boss” Turner, owned that little country store from the 20s until, I think the 60s. I have his ledger books from the 20s and 30s. So interesting. I think the original building burned and they rebuilt. My grandparents lived across from the Elam Baptist church… I have so many fond memories of Four Points and wandering all over the fields and woods as a child. – Betty Bennett ran the store during the 80s-90s. I’m not sure who ran it during the 70s but it was open because I remember going there as a child.
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
Former owner of Savannah pizza restaurant accused of withholding payroll taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The former owner of Savannah’s Mellow Mushroom pizza franchise faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. Melissa Johnson was charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Johnson […]
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
6 Of The Best Dive Bars In Downtown Savannah According To A Bartender Who Grew Up There
Growing up in Savannah, GA, you become well-versed in the bar scene and develop an innate sense of which spots are worth spending your nights in. The Hostess City has a plethora of swanky rooftop bars and overrated tourist traps, but at the end of a long day, nothing draws you in like a moth to a neon flame than a no-frills dive bar.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Yam Grandy Creek, Emanuel County
The name of this creek has always fascinated me and I don’t think there’s agreement on what it means. It’s possibly based on a Native American name but I just can’t find anything about it. I somehow don’t think it’s related to sweet potatoes. A relatively small stream, it rises northwest of Swainsboro and joins the Ohoopee River near Oak Park.
