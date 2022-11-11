ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Fatal shooting stemmed from social media feud: Gonzales Police

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened Nov. 11 at the Fuel Smart parking lot on S. Burnside Ave. According to a GPD update, detectives have leads and are making progress. "We are continuing to receive information from the community and...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal

BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA

