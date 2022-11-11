BATON ROUGE - One person died in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road when a truck veered off the Interstate and hit the semi.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO