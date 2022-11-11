Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
brproud.com
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
wbrz.com
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly shooting
GONZALES - A high school senior who died after being shot in a Gonzales parking lot was caught in the middle of an online feud between two groups of juveniles, police said Monday. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was shot outside the Fuel Smart on...
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
wbrz.com
'Person of interest' in custody after shooting that left mother, teenage daughter dead
HAMMOND - Deputies took someone into custody after a mother and her teenage daughter were found shot to death inside their home over the weekend, though law enforcement would not say whether that person was being booked on criminal charges. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found...
theadvocate.com
1 killed, 1 injured after unattended pot on stove causes house fire in Baker, authorities say
One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at home in Baker because of an unattended pot on the stove, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said. Firefighters responded to the fire on Hall Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene...
KPLC TV
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed in parking lot of The Bulldog early Friday, Baton Rouge police say
A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in a parking lot of a popular bar on Perkins Road early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Authorities say the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of The Bulldog, located at 485 Perkins Road (map) Baton Rouge EMS spokesman...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Fatal shooting stemmed from social media feud: Gonzales Police
The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened Nov. 11 at the Fuel Smart parking lot on S. Burnside Ave. According to a GPD update, detectives have leads and are making progress. "We are continuing to receive information from the community and...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man, 23, killed when truck rear-ended him at stop light Saturday night
ZACHARY - A man was killed when a truck slammed into his vehicle at a stop light on US 61 late Saturday night. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
wbrz.com
One dead after truck crashed into stopped 18-wheeler on shoulder of I-12 Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person died in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road when a truck veered off the Interstate and hit the semi.
WAFB.com
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Baton Rouge bank in late October. Dozens of people had serious hand injuries caused by portable generators, and the lights on some SUVs may make it harder for you to see.
wbrz.com
Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal
BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
wbrz.com
One dead, one injured after unattended pot causes house fire near Baker early Monday
BROWNSFIELD - One person is dead and one is injured after an unattended pot started a house fire near Baker early Monday morning. Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies reportedly responded, including the Baton Rouge and Brownsfield Fire Departments. Officials said one person died...
Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game. Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”. “He’d call me every day, ‘what...
wbrz.com
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday
HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m.
brproud.com
Man arrested after allegedly dropping off, abandoning dog at Denham Springs smoke shop
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Man arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a Denham Springs smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department said officers found what they described as a “loose, abandoned” dog early Nov. 9 at Adams Smoke Shop. Footage obtained by investigators showed a...
Comments / 1