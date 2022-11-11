ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say 2 women stole nearly $23K of perfume from Ross Park Mall Nordstrom

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
Two women face charges after Ross police say they stole nearly $23,000 of perfume from the Nordstrom in Ross Park Mall.

Police allege Stephanie Hopkins of Pittsburgh and De Siree Riley of McKees Rocks took 76 bottles of perfume from the department store on Monday and Thursday. A store manager told police the women used shopping bags to carry the perfume.

The manager spotted the women Monday and again Thursday when he called police.

As police tried to stop the women on Thursday, the women fled in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a criminal complaint. The women had a toddler with them.

Each perfume bottle cost on average $302. Tom Ford and Dior Sauvage were among the fragrances were stolen, police said.

Later that day, police took the women into custody at a McKees Rocks home. Police said perfume bottles were found in a garbage bag in the living room of the home.

Both women face retail theft charges. Hopkins is also charged with child endangerment and fleeing police.

Hopkins faces additional charges of driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a red light and reckless driving.

