FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO