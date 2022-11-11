ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

BAU-HOUSE to host free pop-up shopping event for Flint youth

FLINT, MI – Flint’s downtown hub for sneakers, streetwear and art is hosting a free clothing pop-up shopping event for area youth this weekend. BAU-HOUSE, located at 511 Buckham Alley, will host “The Youth Will Lead US” shopping event for Flint youth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy