eaglecountryonline.com
Police Seeking Information About Burglary, Theft Suspects
Photos provided by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, the men pictured above may possible be involved in thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Dearborn, Ripley, and Franklin counties.
Dearborn County Chamber Announces 2022 Awardees
The Chamber's Annual Awards Dinner takes place December 1 at Rising Star Casino. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - After reviewing multiple nominees for each award, the board of directors for the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 Dearborn County Small & Large Businesses of the Year, the 2022 Chamber Chairperson’s Awardee and the DC Young Professionals Business of the Year.
Miller Flannery Law to Host Christmas Party, Toy Drive
The event will take place December 1. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Miller Flannery Law will host their annual Christmas Party and Toy Drive on Thursday, December 1. The event will run from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at 318 Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg. Community members are asked to bring a new,...
Dearborn County Clearinghouse Receives Donation to Help Feed the Hungry
The Clearinghouse has eight programs dedicated to feed those with food insecurities. (Aurora, Ind.) - Dearborn County Clearinghouse for Emergency Aid today announced a special donation from River City Classics Car Club. The Donation of $1,500 was to help The Clearinghouse feed those with food insecurities. The club members to locally help those in our community donated this funding.
Breakfast with Santa Returns to Downtown Aurora
(Aurora, Ind.) – Main Street Aurora and the Lions Club are now taking reservations for Miracle on Main Street's Breakfast with Santa. The breakfasts will take place on the first three Saturdays of December (3, 10 & 17) at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required by calling 812-926-1100.
