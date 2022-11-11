The Clearinghouse has eight programs dedicated to feed those with food insecurities. (Aurora, Ind.) - Dearborn County Clearinghouse for Emergency Aid today announced a special donation from River City Classics Car Club. The Donation of $1,500 was to help The Clearinghouse feed those with food insecurities. The club members to locally help those in our community donated this funding.

