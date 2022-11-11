ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Military Bases

The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States.  There are hundreds of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

This Veterans Day, consider the reasons to serve

For many, this means a day off from school, or that banks are closed. For others, it’s an opportunity to thank or honor someone who served in the military, or to reflect on their own service. For all of us, this year, I’d invite us to consider the role we can each play in encouraging more people to serve — and ultimately become our next generation’s veterans.
CONNECTICUT STATE
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN

