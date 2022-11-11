ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned

Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County

BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
Fire breaks out at landfill nearThree Rivers

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish a fire that broke out at a solid waste landfill near Three Rivers Saturday afternoon. Black smoke was reported coming from the Waste Management’s Westside Recycling & Disposal Facility on M-60 near Roberts Rd. in Fabius Township around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to fire fighters.
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
3 teens injured in rollover crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, MI -- A Friday morning crash that caused a vehicle to roll multiple times, injuring three teenagers, is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in Fawn River Township for reports of a rollover crash.
