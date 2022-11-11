Read full article on original website
WWMT
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned
Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Police identify man found dead in Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person found dead in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids as 41-year-old Scott Hardy. Grand Rapids police said autopsy results are pending. Hardy’s body was found about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 11 under the Bridge Street Bridge. Police said a fisherman...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
Are you ready for the 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade?
KALAMAZOO, MI — As unseasonably late fall warm weather gives way to Southwest Michigan’s first signs of winter, it is a reminder that the holidays, and their many traditions, are right around the corner. With the Halloween skeletons stored for the season, Thanksgiving less than two weeks away...
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
WWMT
Fire breaks out at landfill nearThree Rivers
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish a fire that broke out at a solid waste landfill near Three Rivers Saturday afternoon. Black smoke was reported coming from the Waste Management’s Westside Recycling & Disposal Facility on M-60 near Roberts Rd. in Fabius Township around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to fire fighters.
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
3 teens injured in rollover crash near Sturgis
STURGIS, MI -- A Friday morning crash that caused a vehicle to roll multiple times, injuring three teenagers, is currently under investigation, police said. At about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in Fawn River Township for reports of a rollover crash.
What’s under construction near Rivertown Crossings Mall? Big plans are underway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new home goods store and quick service restaurant are coming to an area near Rivertown Crossings shopping mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The new businesses are located at 4625 Wilson Ave., across from Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. The spot is just west of Macy’s department store at Rivertown Crossings.
1 dead after semi carrying 80K pounds of corn loses control, strikes SUV head-on
COURTLAND TWP., MI - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV north of Grand Rapids left one person dead, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post and other emergency personnel responded the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 12, to the scene of a fatal crash at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township.
