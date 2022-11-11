Read full article on original website
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Holiday Gift Picks for Your Sister, Sister and the Rest of the Family
Tamera is a paid spokesperson for Amazon.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates at Magical Encanto-Themed 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" We don't talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney's Encanto.
Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas
Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Turn Heads With Chic Styles at Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a stylish family night out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the SKIMS founder received a special honor. Kim wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga cut-out gown with a long train and bow accents to the event, which took place Nov. 12 in West Hollywood and was presented by Paul Mitchell. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a custom black, backless halter gown by Loewe. The sisters were joined by their mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown.
Daniel Durant Reveals How Dancing With the Stars Might Change His Career Path
Daniel Durant's dancing shoes are coming with him. The CODA star will compete in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals Nov. 14, but however things shake out, his newfound love of dance is here to stay. "Dancing with the Stars has changed my life," Durant exclusively told E! News. "I...
One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
tennisuptodate.com
Olympic Gold Medallist Monica Puig gets married to tennis player Nathan Rakitt
Retired tennis player Monica Puig got married in her native Puerto Rico to tennis player Nathan Rakitt. Puig's best career result came in Rio at the Olympic Games where she had a surprise run to win the gold medal. Her run included wins over the likes of Serena Williams as she played amazing tennis that left everyone shocked.
Holiday Gifts for Moms: 15 Must-Haves from Coach, YSL, Our Place & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Moms, am I right? So often the thoughtful, loving, and caring people who brought us into the world,...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Thing About Her Baby Boy
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Rihanna has got love (and babies) on the brain. Six months after welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky, the star got sentimental about her first months of motherhood, calling her bundle of joy "the happiest baby." "He's...
All the Photos From Family Karma Star Vishal Parvani's Stunning Indian Wedding
The stars of Family Karma sure know how to throw a wedding. Season three of the Bravo series kicked off with the beginning of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's wedding weekend in Cancún, Mexico. And though it's been several months since the couple officially tied the knot in January, fans got to see their big day play out on the show's Nov. 13 episode, and E! News has an exclusive inside look into the stars' wedding festivities.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again
Watch: Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News. Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three. More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, Abby announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Nick.
Chloe Bailey's Greatest Lesson on Dating Is an Anthem for All Girls
Watch: Chloe Bailey Reflects on Her & Latto's Latest Song About Rapper Gunna. Chloe Bailey is happy to let the music do the talking. Just last month, the 24-year-old released a new song "For the Night," which was inspired by her rumored relationship with Gunna. While Chloe will let the lyrics speak for themselves, she is sharing one of her biggest lessons about dating while in the public eye.
Jessica Alba Shares Relatable Message About Wanting Her Kids to Think She's Cool
Watch: Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happening in 2023. To Jessica Alba's, she's so not Rufus. The Honest Company founder—who shares Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—recently shared a relatable message about trying to connect with her children as they've gotten a bit older.
Proof Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Courtside NBA Date Night Was a Slam Dunk
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had their game faces on during their latest date night. The couple showed their support for the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13 by watching the team take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.
Read Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker’s Rockin’ Birthday Tributes to Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Travis Barker doesn't have to ask "What's My Age Again" with birthday wishes pouring in from his wife and kids. The Blink-182 drummer turned 47 on Nov. 14 and his wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated him with a sweet Instagram post....
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Svitolina and Monfils share first TikTok with baby Skai
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcomed their first child on October 15th and the child was featured in its first Tik Tok. Monfils and Svitolina are both prominently featured across all social media platforms with Tik Tok being one of their favourite ones due to the format. After announcing the birth on social media, the pair spend a few weeks enjoying time with their newborn daughter but Svitolina made a return to social media by showing her a TikTok where the baby appears.
