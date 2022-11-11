Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential
2023 in Michigan could see $15 minimum wage, right-to-work repeal
To understand what’s possible in Lansing in 2023, when Democrats control the Capitol for the first time in 40 years, you can take one of two approaches. You can scour through MichiganVotes.com, finding bills introduced by Democrats, with many co-sponsors, that got no traction in the current Republican-controlled legislature. Or you could check the Twitter account of State Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, who, on election night told Michigan exactly what the future holds.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Comments / 0