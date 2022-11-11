ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Judge declines to reduce 24-year sentence for Cameron Herrin in Bayshore crash case

By Dan Sullivan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiYcI_0j7D4mT400
Cameron Herrin reacts the moment he hears his sentence — 24 years in prison — at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing on April 8, 2021, at the George Edgecomb Courthouse in Tampa. A judge this week declined to reduce his sentence. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — A judge has declined to reduce Cameron Herrin’s 24-year prison sentence for causing a 2018 crash that killed a mother and daughter on Bayshore Boulevard.

In an order released this week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash rejected a request from Herrin’s defense lawyer, which centered on comments ousted State Attorney Andrew Warren made after the sentence was imposed.

Of particular focus was a voicemail Warren left attorney John Fitzgibbons a day after the April 2021 sentencing hearing, in which the prosecutor said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the sentence and called it “excessively harsh.”

Fitzgibbons said the judge should hear more about Warren’s views in a new hearing. The State Attorney’s Office, which is now led by Susan Lopez, fought to preserve the sentence, arguing that Warren’s comments were irrelevant.

Nash, in a five-page order, accepted as true Fitzgibbons’ account of Warren’s phone call, noting that Warren “criticized the very sentence his office had requested just one day earlier.” But the judge ultimately denied the bid for a lesser sentence.

An appeals court previously upheld Herrin’s sentence, which came after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges in the deaths of Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt, 24, and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia.

With his legal options exhausted, the 23-year-old is set to remain in prison until he is in his early 40s.

Fitzgibbons expressed disappointment Thursday. He reiterated that Warren told him the sentence was “crazy” and “terrible.”

“But Warren didn’t have the moral fiber to tell the court what he really thought when he and his office asked for this very heavy sentence,” Fitzgibbons said. “And it’s pure hypocrisy, in my opinion.”

Warren, who is in the midst of a lawsuit challenging his Aug. 4 suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, issued a statement echoing his previous public comments about the case.

“It’s no secret that I was surprised by the judge’s sentence because he went above the statutory guidelines,” the statement read. “But, at the end of the day, my job as state attorney was to hold the defendants accountable, to fight for the victims’ family, and to deliver the justice that Jessica and Lillia deserved, and that’s exactly what we did.”

The crash occurred May 23, 2018, along the iconic boulevard, recognizable for its 4-mile sidewalk and balustrade hugging Hillsborough Bay on one side, and its million-dollar homes and high-rises on the other.

Reisinger-Raubenolt was pushing her daughter in a stroller along the waterfront side when she moved to cross the roadway.

Herrin, then 18, was driving north on Bayshore in a Ford Mustang GT, which he’d received as a high school graduation present. John Barrineau, a 17-year-old friend, was driving near him in a Nissan Altima. Witnesses said the pair appeared to be racing.

The Mustang struck the mother and daughter as they entered the road. Police later pegged the car’s speed at 102 mph a few seconds before the collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0j7D4mT400

Barrineau in late 2020 pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for his role in the crash. In an agreement with prosecutors, he received a six-year sentence.

Herrin also pleaded guilty, but his plea came with no guarantee about sentencing. State guidelines suggested a minimum of 18.5 years; Fitzgibbons asked the judge to impose a term less than that.

In a daylong sentencing hearing, which featured emotional testimony from the families, prosecutor Aaron Hubbard asked for a sentence between 18 and 30 years. The judge decided on 24 years. Warren attended the hearing.

In his bid for a new sentence, Fitzgibbon wrote that Warren later told him the 24-year term was too high and that a sentence in the range of 10-12 years would have been acceptable. Fitzgibbons also described a series of attempts he made to negotiate a deal with the state before Herrin’s guilty plea, including offers to cap the sentence at 10 years, 15 years and 18 years, which the state rejected.

In a statement Thursday, Warren said Fitzgibbons’ account didn’t make sense. He claimed that he was “misrepresenting or misremembering” their conversation.

“It doesn’t change the fact that two lives were tragically lost, two more lives were forever ruined, and we did our duty to hold the defendants accountable and deliver justice for Jessica and Lillia,” the statement read.

Fitzgibbons responded that he took notes of their discussion.

“Warren has done everything he can not to participate in a hearing where I can question him under oath about these statements,” Fitzgibbons said. “So what is he afraid of?”

Comments / 21

Denise Rickard
4d ago

This is an excellent lesson to all who think they're above the law - NO, YOU MOST CERTAINLY ARE NOT.

Reply
13
Init4kidz
3d ago

The family has a life sentence. Why shouldn’t the one who took their lives have at least something half as long?

Reply
8
Beth Stroshine
3d ago

not long enough for his reckless act that killed a mother and baby which are enduring an eternity sentence.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Inmate, 58, dies in Pinellas County Jail

A 58-year-old man incarcerated at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater died in his cell early Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies conducting a well-being check found Tony Smith unresponsive in his cell shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Along...
CLEARWATER, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO deputies make arrest in 2020 drug related killing

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a murder case that dates back to nearly two years. In a video statement, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that on Dec. 26, law enforcement personnel from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a call reporting a death that could have been the result of a drug overdose.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO deputy on leave after fatal shooting

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting in Spring Hill. According to the HCSO, around 2:40 a.m., on Nov. 12, deputies arrived at a residence at 12480 Feather St. in Spring Hill to serve a felony warrant. At the...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off. According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of Zemis Drive, shortly after midnight when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound. Upon impact, the pedestrian was tossed into the northbound lanes of traffic.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood

TAMPA — A man was fatally shot Sunday in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood, police said. Officers dispatched to a shooting call on the 3700 block of N 54th Street at about 11:35 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers rendered first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Child dies after Hillsborough shooting, deputies say

A child has died after a shooting Friday morning in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was shot in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release Friday night. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
SEFFNER, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
SEFFNER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy