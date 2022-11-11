Read full article on original website
USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School
It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
Great Bend Rec to add a spin class next spring
On Monday afternoon, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of seven spin bikes to begin a spin class program next spring at the Activity Center. A spin class allows participants to pedal along on a stationary bike while an instructor takes you through a workout with different pace and speed.
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Before heading out of town, think Great Bend businesses first
Years ago, retailers in Great Bend wanted to find a way to encourage shopping local for the holidays before the mad-Christmas rush. In a way to highlight the local options before citizens go out of town, Explore Great Bend Month was born in the month of November. There are 29...
Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend
This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
South Hutchinson city manager inquires about housing authority, no response
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner has inquired repeatedly for the background information on the housing authority in that municipality, also known as Sunrise Acres, but has thus far been rebuffed. He issued an official letter earlier this month to Housing Authority Executive Director Annette...
Schlessiger continuing to learn before joining Barton commission
Tricia Schlessiger will not officially be sworn into the Barton County Commission until January, but that has not stopped her from logging some hours on county-related business. Before and after the August primary, Schlessiger has attended meetings and done her research. With the win in Tuesday's general election, she's ready to get to work.
Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report
Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to garage fire
The Great Bend Fire Department “B” Shift responded to a garage fire in 2600 block of Gano Street at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported. The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. GBFD was assisted by the...
Annual Reno County Toy Run Slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson, Kan. will be on Nov. 20. The toy run is for street legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman.
Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
United Way of Central Kansas hosting Laundry Love this Saturday
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
Hoisington warns citizens of phone scam dealing with utilities
The City of Hoisington was made aware of residents receiving calls indicating that the city's electric utility was acquired by Evergy and demanding payments over the phone. Hoisington administration warned citizens this is a scam. The city's electric utility has not merged with Evergy and they are not demanding payments over the phone.
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Nov. 9, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
