ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School

It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to add a spin class next spring

On Monday afternoon, the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of seven spin bikes to begin a spin class program next spring at the Activity Center. A spin class allows participants to pedal along on a stationary bike while an instructor takes you through a workout with different pace and speed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend

This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report

Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Stuff the Trucks a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Annual Reno County Toy Run Slated for Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson, Kan. will be on Nov. 20. The toy run is for street legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy