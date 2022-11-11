Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Rashford explains where he has improved since England debut
Marcus Rashford has explained how he has improved since 2016.
Karim Benzema admits he hasn't heard from Cristiano Ronaldo after Ballon d'Or win
Karim Benzema has revealed that he is yet to speak to Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.
Eric Dier opens up on England 'privilege' and fears ahead of World Cup
Tottenham defender Eric Dier has admitted that he feels 'privileged' to be heading to the 2022 World Cup with England as he had previously considered his international career to be over.
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with Qatar World Cup
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with the upcoming trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.
Man Utd confident over new contract for Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United are confident of tying Alejandro Garnacho down to a new and improved contract, 90min understands.
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticises Man Utd.
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Pep Guardiola makes admission over Man City future
Pep Guardiola has admitted he'd struggle to find the freedom and stability he currently enjoys at another club.
Gareth Bale gives fitness update ahead of World Cup
Gareth Bale discusses his fitness as Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years.
England confirm squad numbers for 2022 World Cup
England's squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed, but what can we read into them?
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo?
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan?
Fabio Carvalho makes surprise decision over international future
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has made a decision on his immediate future at international level.
Gareth Southgate reveals inspirations for England at 2022 World Cup
Gareth Southgate has opened up on the inspirations fuelling England at the 2022 World Cup.
Germany World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Everything you need to know about Germany at the 2022 World Cup - including full squad, best players & predicted finish.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo wants PSG move; Liverpool & Arsenal scrap for Thuram
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Marcus Thuram & more.
Inter struggling to agree new contract with Premier League transfer target
Inter are yet to agree the terms of a new contract with one of their key players, who is wanted in the Premier League.
The Man Utd players who will benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's exit
The players who may benefit from the most from Cristiano Ronaldo's likely departure from Manchester United.
The top 5 Canadian players at the 2022 World Cup - ranked
The Canadian Men's National Team are ready to cause a shock at their first World Cup since 1986.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0