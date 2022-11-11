ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead

Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Zoe's Monday Afternoon Weather


ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM

Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico expands access to free legal help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election

The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
LEA COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Two NM House races go to automatic recounts

Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Veteran receives car from Albuquerque nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran now has a new set of wheels thanks to a local nonprofit. Leslie Ramsay served as an aircraft fuel mechanic and spent much of her service stationed in Okinawa. Friday, Ramsay was surprised with a donated 2009 Dodge Caliber by Heroes Walk Among Us, the first car she’s been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shop local at these holiday markets coming to New Mexico

‘Tis the season to shop and support local by gifting your loved ones unique and fun gifts this holiday season. There are many holiday markets taking place this year around New Mexico. Some will have good food and great music. Also, some of these holiday markets will kick off this weekend.
NEW MEXICO STATE
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque

When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

