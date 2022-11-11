ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: November 11, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
 4 days ago

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • DRIVING W/O LIGHTS: 1
  • FAMILY OFFENSES CLASS C: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO SEAT BELT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
MARTINEZ, ELISA Booking #: 442368 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 4:03 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond
GARCIA, ABEL Booking #: 442367 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond
ENCINAS, DANIEL Booking #: 442366 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
38999999 FAMILY OFFENSES CLASS C
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54999999 DRIVING W/O LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $4000.00
PEREZ, MONICA Booking #: 442365 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
38060019 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: Bond $19100.00
ALVARADO, LUIS Booking #: 442364 Release Date: 11-11-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 10:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JESSICA Booking #: 442363 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: 26990041 *CPF* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: Bond No Bond
HOLLOWELL, DANIEL Booking #: 442362 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 3:52 pm Charges: 35990247 *FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO SEAT BELT Bond: Bond $501280.00
LEON, ADRIENNE Booking #: 442361 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond $2000.00
LITTLE, RICHARD Booking #: 442360 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 3:05 pm Charges: 35990019 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond
Warrick, Rayven Booking #: 442359 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 2:09 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond
SALAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 442357 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 9:32 am Charges: 22990011 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

