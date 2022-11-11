Read full article on original website
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap
Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
