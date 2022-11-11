Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Kiwanis Club has a second all-women board it's century-long history
For the second time in the Danville Kiwanis Clubs' history, a trio of women are taking the reigns and leading the Club. The three women who fill the leadership roles are Melinda Dalton, president; Carolyn Smith, vice president and Vanessa Scearce president-elect of the Kiwanis Club. The elected women have experience in community engagement and event planning in the community. The trio will be in charge for 2022-2023.
cardinalnews.org
New College Institute in Martinsville struggles to fulfill its mission; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. First Black member elected to Wytheville Town Council. — The Roanoke Times. Roanoke Republicans disappointed by council results but see progress. — The Roanoke Times. Former legislator Preston Byrant talks politics and business...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
WSLS
Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness combats provider shortage with telehealth
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation recently invested $685,993 into the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to expand its telepsychiatry program. The nonprofit used the funds to hire a remote nurse practitioner, who specializes in mental health for patients at Basset Family Practice and Ridgeway Family...
Danville business owner helping teach computer skills to the formerly incarcerated
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Steve Barrow, the owner of Hammer Hill Computers, has a passion for helping people. When he opened his computer repair and sales shop in Danville he also began offering computer classes. He said he quickly learned that people who were formerly incarcerated were in need of his help the most. “The […]
wakg.com
Danville School Board Member Steps Down
The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner
On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
cardinalnews.org
Temporary casino could mean millions in unexpected tax revenue for Danville
Caesars Virginia will open a temporary casino in Danville in 2023, a year ahead of the permanent casino resort, scheduled for 2024. If the temporary casino in Bristol is any indication, this may mean millions more in tax revenue for Danville. Bristol is home to Virginia’s first — and right...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at restaurant
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson after Friday night’s shooting at the Iron and Ale Restaurant. Johnson was the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. “He welcomed people. He loved people. He was a kind kind young man, and he will...
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
WSLS
Churches, city leaders come together for walk to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Northwest Roanoke came together for a walk to end gun violence on Saturday morning. The walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church. One of the focuses of the walk was to hit many of the churches in the Northwest area. Reverend Preston Tyler...
WSLS
Satanic Temple to host movie night at Bedford County high school
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A flier advertising a family movie night is causing a stir in Bedford County. Not because of the movie itself, but because of who is hosting the event and where it will take place. June Everett is the director of the Afterschool Satan Club for...
WSET
Danville awarded $30 million in federal tax credits, how the funds will be used
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville is getting a big boost when it comes to a federal tax credits program. Danville's Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
Comments / 0