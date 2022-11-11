ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Kiwanis Club has a second all-women board it's century-long history

For the second time in the Danville Kiwanis Clubs' history, a trio of women are taking the reigns and leading the Club. The three women who fill the leadership roles are Melinda Dalton, president; Carolyn Smith, vice president and Vanessa Scearce president-elect of the Kiwanis Club. The elected women have experience in community engagement and event planning in the community. The trio will be in charge for 2022-2023.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000

The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Danville School Board Member Steps Down

The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner

On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Satanic Temple to host movie night at Bedford County high school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A flier advertising a family movie night is causing a stir in Bedford County. Not because of the movie itself, but because of who is hosting the event and where it will take place. June Everett is the director of the Afterschool Satan Club for...
WSET

Danville awarded $30 million in federal tax credits, how the funds will be used

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville is getting a big boost when it comes to a federal tax credits program. Danville's Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy