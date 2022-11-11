One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO