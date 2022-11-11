Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops
One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
fishstripes.com
Which Marlins minor league free agents should be re-signed?
When you think of free agency, you think of these names: established MLB players who will sign contracts this winter for seven, eight or even nine figures. The Marlins must be more active and more efficient in that area moving forward to be relevant, but that’s a topic for another article.
Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner
The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans
It sure sounds like the Red Sox will be major spenders this offseason as they look to fill roster holes
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
iheart.com
Rays Announce Changes To Coaching Staff
RAYS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO MAJOR LEAGUE COACHING STAFF. Rodney Linares Promoted to Bench Coach; Brady Williams and Tomas Francisco Join Major League Staff. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Following the departures of bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Kansas City Royals, the Rays have announced changes to Manager Kevin Cash’s coaching staff. The Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach, elevated Brady Williams from manager of Triple-A Durham to major league third base coach and elevated Tomas Francisco from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator.
Report: Miami Heat's Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
