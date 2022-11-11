ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions

ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops

One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
NEW YORK STATE
fishstripes.com

Which Marlins minor league free agents should be re-signed?

When you think of free agency, you think of these names: established MLB players who will sign contracts this winter for seven, eight or even nine figures. The Marlins must be more active and more efficient in that area moving forward to be relevant, but that’s a topic for another article.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner

The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

Rays Announce Changes To Coaching Staff

RAYS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO MAJOR LEAGUE COACHING STAFF. Rodney Linares Promoted to Bench Coach; Brady Williams and Tomas Francisco Join Major League Staff. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Following the departures of bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Kansas City Royals, the Rays have announced changes to Manager Kevin Cash’s coaching staff. The Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach, elevated Brady Williams from manager of Triple-A Durham to major league third base coach and elevated Tomas Francisco from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
InsideTheHeat

Report: Miami Heat's Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder

The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
MIAMI, FL

