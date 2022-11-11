Next June, Disney and LucasFilm are scheduled to release the fifth film in the incredibly popular Indiana Jones franchise. At this time, we don’t know much at all about what the film will be about. However, we know this is the first Indy film that will not be written by George Lucas or directed by Steven Spielberg. — James Mangold will be directing. We also know that, in addition to Harrison Ford, the film will also star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas.

17 HOURS AGO