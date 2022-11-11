ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Preview: MSU facing No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego

By Melanie Soverinsky
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFutG_0j7D2iiu00

Sophomore center Adreian Payne goes up for a jump shot as the sun sets behind the deck of the U.S.S. Carl Vinson on Friday evening for the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic at Naval Base Coronado in Coronado, CA. The Tar Heels defeated the Spartans, 67-55. State News File Photo

The State News, Michigan State University

Photo Story: A glimpse into the 2022 Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - The weather was favorable. That's not something typically taken into consideration for a normal basketball game, unless it's pickup at the park. But from the setting to the buzzer-beating heave with the game on the line from sophomore guard Jaden Akins, it was far from a normal basketball game.The 2022 Armed Forces Classic took place between Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. It was the first Armed Forces Classic game in three years, and first one on a ship since 2011. The game serves as a way to honor those...
The State News, Michigan State University

'Not every school is like this:' MSU military members relish moment at Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU to hold vaccine clinic at Breslin Center on Wednesday

Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
The State News, Michigan State University

'We just showed that we can play with anyone': Michigan State hockey proves itself in Ohio State sweep

Last season, Michigan State hockey finished 12-21-1 overall and 6-18 in the Big Ten, during which it suffered a historic 13-game losing streak. Based on the results of the last five games - dating back to a 1-1 tie with Notre Dame on Oct. 29, followed by four-straight Big Ten wins over Wisconsin and No. 10 Ohio State - it's evident there's a completely different group of Spartans on the ice this year. Most of the Spartans' success can be attributed to first-year Head Coach Adam Nightingale's coaching and the 12 new faces on the roster. After sweeping the Buckeyes, the Spartans are...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The State News, Michigan State University

Weekend recap: MSU volleyball puts an end to 12-game losing streak

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Illinois﻿Michigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
The State News, Michigan State University

Daniel Barker and tight end room playing key role in MSU's recent offensive success

Michigan State's tight ends have been getting in on the action during the team's last two wins over Rutgers and Illinois. One of these players was fifth-year tight end Daniel Barker who recorded season-high numbers against the Scarlet Knights.Barker finished Saturday's game with 64 receiving yards, including a 26-yard reception he took to the middle of the endzone on a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne."We need really high-level production from our tight ends," Head Coach Mel Tucker said. "They're a big part of what we do."Relying on a similar game plan against Illinois, MSU looked to their tight...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Foul trouble haunts Michigan State, sombers Sissoko's breakout game

CORONADO, Calif. - As MSU was tied at 63 with No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, senior forward Drew Timme drew a foul on MSU junior center Mady Sissoko.He missed the first free throw and canned the second, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead in what served as the game-winning point with 1:51 to play. But perhaps more importantly, the foul was Sissoko's fifth, disqualifying him from the game. Normally, that wouldn't be too much of an issue, but not Friday night. Not when graduate forward Joey Hauser was already on the bench with five...
The State News, Michigan State University

Productive rushing attack improves all facets of MSU's offense

After weeks of choppiness and lack of rhythm, Michigan State's offense finally found some consistency in a 27-21 win over Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The unit certainly wasn't perfect against the Scarlet Knights. There were missed opportunities in the red zone, a couple of rough overthrows from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and two failed fourth-down conversions. However, the Spartans were able to actually move the ball with some consistency throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. That improved look on offense can be tied directly to the improved rushing attack. "When we're running the ball well, it opens everything...
ROCHESTER, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU women's soccer looks to second round of NCAA Tournament after win over Milwaukee

In their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2008, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer survived the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 in extra time at DeMartin Stadium Friday night.Milwaukee got an early lead with a goal from redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble six minutes into the match. Despite the many shot attempts from MSU, that was all the scoring booked in the first half for either side. Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew that his team had to keep grinding to mount a comeback."We kept our foot on the gas," Hosler said. "That's what we needed to do. It's a mentality you have to have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The State News, Michigan State University

Experts share advice for MSU, East Lansing community at start of flu season

Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

HALF: Michigan State in a dogfight with Rutgers, leads 14-7

Despite dominating in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Michigan State went to the locker room with just a seven-point lead against Rutgers. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of 23 attempts. On the other side of the ball, sophomore Cal Haladay had a team-high 10 tackles at the half, as well as 0.5 TFLs. Balanced offenseAlthough it hasn't been great all season, Michigan State's ground game finally found some success in the first half against Rutgers. Averaging under 100 yards per game in the season, the Spartans had 111 rushing yards...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

City of East Lansing, Greater Lansing Food Bank team up for holiday food drive

Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Annual model train show attracts thousands, community members of all ages

On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Slotkin nods to MSU students, bipartisanship after congressional race victory

Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon following her early morning congressional race win over Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Slotkin's victory will allow her to serve a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Barrett called Slotkin to concede following the Associated Press call of the race after 3 a.m. Slotkin said it was a "brief," "polite" and "very respectful" conversation. The contest was the second most expensive race in the country, according to tracking by OpenSecrets. A combined total of over $37 million was spent to win Michigan's new 7th Congressional District.  "It looks like our margin...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Democrats rally at MSU for final campaign event before Election Day

Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials.  Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
MICHIGAN STATE
