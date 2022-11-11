Preview: MSU facing No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego
By Melanie Soverinsky
The State News, Michigan State University
Sophomore center Adreian Payne goes up for a jump shot as the sun sets behind the deck of the U.S.S. Carl Vinson on Friday evening for the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic at Naval Base Coronado in Coronado, CA. The Tar Heels defeated the Spartans, 67-55. State News File Photo
CORONADO, Calif. - The weather was favorable. That's not something typically taken into consideration for a normal basketball game, unless it's pickup at the park. But from the setting to the buzzer-beating heave with the game on the line from sophomore guard Jaden Akins, it was far from a normal basketball game.The 2022 Armed Forces Classic took place between Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. It was the first Armed Forces Classic game in three years, and first one on a ship since 2011. The game serves as a way to honor those...
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
Last season, Michigan State hockey finished 12-21-1 overall and 6-18 in the Big Ten, during which it suffered a historic 13-game losing streak. Based on the results of the last five games - dating back to a 1-1 tie with Notre Dame on Oct. 29, followed by four-straight Big Ten wins over Wisconsin and No. 10 Ohio State - it's evident there's a completely different group of Spartans on the ice this year. Most of the Spartans' success can be attributed to first-year Head Coach Adam Nightingale's coaching and the 12 new faces on the roster. After sweeping the Buckeyes, the Spartans are...
Friday, Nov. 11 vs. IllinoisMichigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
Michigan State's tight ends have been getting in on the action during the team's last two wins over Rutgers and Illinois. One of these players was fifth-year tight end Daniel Barker who recorded season-high numbers against the Scarlet Knights.Barker finished Saturday's game with 64 receiving yards, including a 26-yard reception he took to the middle of the endzone on a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne."We need really high-level production from our tight ends," Head Coach Mel Tucker said. "They're a big part of what we do."Relying on a similar game plan against Illinois, MSU looked to their tight...
CORONADO, Calif. - As MSU was tied at 63 with No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, senior forward Drew Timme drew a foul on MSU junior center Mady Sissoko.He missed the first free throw and canned the second, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead in what served as the game-winning point with 1:51 to play. But perhaps more importantly, the foul was Sissoko's fifth, disqualifying him from the game. Normally, that wouldn't be too much of an issue, but not Friday night. Not when graduate forward Joey Hauser was already on the bench with five...
After weeks of choppiness and lack of rhythm, Michigan State's offense finally found some consistency in a 27-21 win over Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The unit certainly wasn't perfect against the Scarlet Knights. There were missed opportunities in the red zone, a couple of rough overthrows from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and two failed fourth-down conversions. However, the Spartans were able to actually move the ball with some consistency throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. That improved look on offense can be tied directly to the improved rushing attack. "When we're running the ball well, it opens everything...
In their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2008, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer survived the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 in extra time at DeMartin Stadium Friday night.Milwaukee got an early lead with a goal from redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble six minutes into the match. Despite the many shot attempts from MSU, that was all the scoring booked in the first half for either side. Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew that his team had to keep grinding to mount a comeback."We kept our foot on the gas," Hosler said. "That's what we needed to do. It's a mentality you have to have...
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
Despite dominating in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Michigan State went to the locker room with just a seven-point lead against Rutgers. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of 23 attempts. On the other side of the ball, sophomore Cal Haladay had a team-high 10 tackles at the half, as well as 0.5 TFLs. Balanced offenseAlthough it hasn't been great all season, Michigan State's ground game finally found some success in the first half against Rutgers. Averaging under 100 yards per game in the season, the Spartans had 111 rushing yards...
Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon following her early morning congressional race win over Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Slotkin's victory will allow her to serve a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Barrett called Slotkin to concede following the Associated Press call of the race after 3 a.m. Slotkin said it was a "brief," "polite" and "very respectful" conversation. The contest was the second most expensive race in the country, according to tracking by OpenSecrets. A combined total of over $37 million was spent to win Michigan's new 7th Congressional District. "It looks like our margin...
Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials. Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
