My husband and I always end the last day of our Disney vacation in Magic Kingdom, so we can shut down the Park and enjoy the evening ambiance and views of Cinderella Castle. Regardless of if your last Park day is in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, walking out at the end of your vacation is something I hate about a Disney vacation. And yes, I’m that teary-eyed lady you see hanging around Main Street U.S.A. after the “kiss goodnight” catching one last glimpse of Cinderella Castle.

14 HOURS AGO