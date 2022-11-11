Netflix shares have risen sharply after Bank of America analysts reinstated the video streaming giant’s stock as a “buy” and raised its price target to $370. BofA analyst Jessica Relf Erlich cited Netflix’s launch of an ad-supported streaming tier, a crackdown on password sharing and a return to “steady” subscriber growth as grounds to recommend the stock. “We believe this pivot provides several benefits such as better utilizing its existing scale and 1st party data (advantages advertisers covet), potentially monetizing engagement of password sharing viewers, and expanding the long term TAM (total addressable market) of subscribers (particularly internationally),” Relf Erlich wrote...

26 MINUTES AGO