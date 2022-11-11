Read full article on original website
Related
What We Hate About Our Last Day at Disney World
My husband and I always end the last day of our Disney vacation in Magic Kingdom, so we can shut down the Park and enjoy the evening ambiance and views of Cinderella Castle. Regardless of if your last Park day is in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, walking out at the end of your vacation is something I hate about a Disney vacation. And yes, I’m that teary-eyed lady you see hanging around Main Street U.S.A. after the “kiss goodnight” catching one last glimpse of Cinderella Castle.
Walt Disney World Announces as Late as 2:00 A.M. Fireworks Testing
If you live near or are staying at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park area, take note, as you can expect to hear fireworks testing at the Disney Park over the next couple of nights. Currently, Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT offer nightly fireworks. Magic Kingdom features...
Start Date Revealed for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix
Get ready to rock out with your favorite Christmas songs in an epic race through space! On May 27, 2022, EPCOT’s newest ride (and first-ever roller-coaster) opened, and fans have been raving about it ever since. The much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind took the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure and had been taking guests on a twisty turny adventure through the galaxy since it opened. Fun fact: coming in at 500 million dollars, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the most expensive roller-coaster ever built!
Guest Delights Strangers With Holiday Magic at EPCOT
It’s the holiday season at Disney Parks and there are so many magical things happening. At Disneyland Park, Guests can ride classic attractions with holiday overlays like Haunted Mansion Holiday, “it’s a small world” Holiday, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl, and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree. They can also watch World of Color: Seasons of Light at Disney California Adventure and Believe! In Holiday Magic fireworks at Disneyland Park. There is also the popular food festival, Festival of Holidays in California Adventure.
Only TWO Dates Remain For Popular Disney World Christmas Event!
“It’s the greatest time of year, and it’s here, help me celebrate it. With everybody here, friends so dear, let me simply state it. It’s our favorite way to spend the holiday!”. We know that it’s not Thanksgiving yet — believe me, I am dreaming of some...
The Disney World Typo That Drives Us Crazy
Mistakes. We ALL make them! We’re sure you can find a few in this very article, despite proofing! But, when Walt Disney World Resort has a slip-up, it tends to get noticed… especially when a typo involves a Disney legend. While we enjoy a fantastic Disney Park day...
EXLCUSIVE Showing of Fantasmic! Tonight for Annual Passholders
Annual Passholders at Hollywood Studios tonight are in for a treat! The Park just announced that there will be a special performance of Fantasmic! The show, which just returned earlier this month, is a beloved Disney tradition and is finally back after a 2 year hiatus. This special treat for Passholders will give them a chance to see the show despite the extremely long waits the show has pulled in since its return.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie Is “Dead at Disney”
Actress Margot Robbie recently reported her female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film is no longer happening with The Walt Disney Company. According to a report by Variety, the “female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is dead at Disney.” Although the Disney studio has yet to comment, the lead actress in the “Pirates” film has revealed the film is being scrapped.
Cyber Bullies & Haters Bash Disney for ‘Glorifying Obesity’ in its New Film About a Plus-Size Heroine
Walt Disney Animation recently released a beautiful animated short that features a plus-size heroine, but trolls, cyber bullies, and otherwise awful creatures have crawled out of the woodworks to spew hate and bash the House of Mouse for even considering such a character. Years ago when the internet was but...
Bob Chapek Says Investors “Want to Get Something Out Of” Disney+
When The Walt Disney Company launched its streaming service, Disney+, in 2019, they knew it would be a while before the platform earned a profit. Disney CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy have been very open about the fact that they don’t expect Disney+ to be profitable until 2024 — a time frame they are still on target to meet. However, that 2024 date, while fast approaching, may not be fast enough for investors who have a lot on the line with Disney+.
Real Life Super Hero Teacher Rents Theater for Her Students to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In North Carolina, one teacher proved that not all superheroes wear capes. High school English teacher Jahara Davis teaches at Hillside High School and wants her students (who are 98.1% POC) to feel seen and represented, which is why she secured them an early viewing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Check Out These Shocking First Drafts of Disney Characters
Disney characters are some of the most recognizable characters in the world. There are some we love and some we love to hate but almost all of them are easily recognized on sight. In fact, they are so ubiquitous that they become the versions of classic fairytales. Just try to imagine Snow White or Cinderella as anything but the Disney version. Hard to do right?
