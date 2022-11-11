ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Related
beavercountyradio.com

200 Without Power in Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, PA) Some are without power in Beaver Falls this morning due to a blown transformer. Duquesne Light reports the outage has affected approximately 200 customers.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting

A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family says off-duty Center Township officer killed Good Samaritan helping stranger

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart. The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer. Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral."Never going to be the same without him," said...
MONACA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots

Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force

One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Cranberry Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $2K

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to Peg A Nal Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft by deception around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an interview with a known 47-year-old Cranberry woman and began...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

