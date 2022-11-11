CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart. The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer. Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral."Never going to be the same without him," said...

MONACA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO