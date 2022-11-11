Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Three Accidents Involving Ten Cars Occurred Friday Morning on Pa Turnpike in Beaver County
(North Sewickley Twp., Pa.) All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound were blocked Friday morning due to multiple crashes between Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits. In all there were three crashes involving ten vehicles on the stretch of roadway. The Accidents occurred around 10 AM and eleven people were taken...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
beavercountyradio.com
200 Without Power in Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, PA) Some are without power in Beaver Falls this morning due to a blown transformer. Duquesne Light reports the outage has affected approximately 200 customers.
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
beavercountyradio.com
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
beavercountyradio.com
Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
Family says off-duty Center Township officer killed Good Samaritan helping stranger
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart. The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer. Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral."Never going to be the same without him," said...
Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road
A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th.
beavercountyradio.com
Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WJAC TV
Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force
One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton School Board Accepts Whalen’s Resignation, New Elementary School Playground
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The New Brighton School Board met for its first–and only–meeting of November 2022, thus making it a regular voting meeting instead of the usual planning meeting that preludes the voting meeting that would take place two weeks later. In this meeting, the board unanimously...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $2K
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to Peg A Nal Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft by deception around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an interview with a known 47-year-old Cranberry woman and began...
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
