2024 Audi Q8 e-tron First Look Review: A Reboot With Range
The 2019 e-tron mid-size electric crossover was Audi's first electric car and, as the poster child for Audi electric mobility, bore the new-wave e-tron name. Since then, the e-tron GT sedan and Q4 e-tron compact SUV were added and "e-tron" is now Audi's EV brand and no longer just a single model. So, after a teaser or two were released over the past few months, the substantially upgraded 2024 e-tron SUV has finally gone public and gets a proper name, Q8 e-tron, indicating its rightful status in Audi's e-tron lineup. There was nothing wrong with the e-tron; it was a refined and luxurious electric crossover that drove with a confident surefootedness, managing to hide its weight well. The biggest chink in its armor was its poor range, and the new Q8 e-tron finally brings that metric in line with the class average.
More Powerful Lexus UX 300h Coming To America
The 2023 Lexus UX Hybrid was recently given a much-needed refresh, one that eliminated the gasoline-only variant. Lexus now only offers the UX 250h, though that may soon change according to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), uncovered by CarBuzz. Toyota, the parent company to Lexus, filed to protect the name "UX 300h" on October 7, 2022.
BMW Will Continue To Offer Entry-Level Cars Unlike Mercedes
BMW's Oliver Zipse has assured the industry that the automaker will not abandon the entry-level segment as the electrification era draws near, reports Reuters. Speaking at a conference in Berlin, the CEO said BMW is "not leaving the lower market segment." "Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it...
Price Structure Revealed For Entire 2023 Kia EV6 Range
Pricing for the entire 2023 model year of the Kia EV6 range has been announced, and it is a pretty substantial increase over the 2022 model. As previously reported, the main reason is that the Light trim has been dropped as the base model, effectively making the Wind trim the new starting point in the range. The Wind has an MSRP of $48,500, excluding the $1,295 destination charge, meaning the starting price of the range jumps by $7,100.
Teased: Donkervoort F22 Fighter Jet-Inspired Sports Car Will Replace D8 GTO
A few weeks ago, Donkervoort posted a teaser on its social media for its new upcoming F22 sports car, but this weekend revealed more information about the newcomer, including some that will leave gearheads breathing a sigh of relief. Up until now, all Donkervoort has left us with is the...
Massive $7k Gap Separates 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6
A newly obtained order guide shows that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now substantially cheaper than its corporate twin, the Kia EV6. Updated 2023 pricing for both models shows that the cheapest EV6, which starts at $49,795, is now $7,050 more expensive than the cheapest Ioniq 5. The cancellation of...
Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Electric Production Car In The World With 258 MPH Top Speed
The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production vehicle in the world after it set a top speed record of 258 mph. For our European readers, that's 412 kph. This follows the record that the Nevera set in August last year when it became the quickest accelerating car ever with a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds and a quarter-mile record of 8.582 seconds.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Scout Motors Releases Teaser Image Of New Electric Truck
Volkswagen is getting into the EV off-road SUV business with the upcoming debut of the revived Scout Motors brand, which has not existed since the 1980s. Scout will fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, and now, the automaker has released a new teaser image of the upcoming concept version and launched the official Scout website and fan forum. The teaser shows a front end with SUV proportions, a firm stance, and appropriately-sized tires.
Volvo CEO Thinks EVs Will Get Cheaper By 2025
Volvo was one of the first legacy automakers to announce plans to drop combustion powertrains in favor of pure battery-electric setups by 2030, evidenced in part by the recently-revealed EX90. But Volvo CEO Jim Rowan, per Automotive News, believes EVs reaching price parity with combustion-engined vehicles will happen by 2025.
American exceptionalism at the World Cup: Why many soccer fans in the US will be cheering on another team (mainly Mexico)
Soccer fans will turn their eyes to Qatar starting Nov. 20, 2020, as the World Cup gets underway. But in the U.S., the question of which team will be cheered on from afar isn’t entirely straightforward. You see, one of the anomalies of being a “typical” soccer fan in the United States – a group to which I belong – is that, you are not, in fact, a “typical” soccer fan. For many team’s supporters, the World Cup becomes an event to affirm one’s national identity. This is true, as cultural critic Laurent Dubois notes, even among fans that are not...
Immaculate $6.5 Million Ferrari F50 Spent 18 Years In A Garage
Yet another Ferrari 50 is up for sale, and RM Sotheby's believes this 625-mile example could sell for as much as $6.5 million after spending 18 years of its life in a Singaporean garage. $6.5 million is a significant number, but the Ferrari F50 has sold for over $3 million...
Mazda Sells CX-5 And CX-9 Factory In Russia For Just $1
Mazda is the latest manufacturer to ditch its manufacturing operations in Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Mazda was part of a joint venture with Russian manufacturer Sollers. The agreement between the two companies predates the Ford and Mazda divorce, though Ford announced its intended split from Sollers in March 2022.
Volvo EX90 To Be Followed By Electric Sedans And Wagons
Volvo just debuted the EX90, its first BEV SUV, and the brand is already discussing future plans. This is good news for American dealers, as the brand struggled with sales last quarter. In an interview with Autocar, CEO Jim Rowan hints at the future following the introduction of the all-new Volvo EX90.
Ford Bronco Sport Gets Black Diamond Off-Road Package And New Driving School
Ford is introducing an all-new off-road package for the Bronco Sport. It's called the Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package and is available on the Big Bend and Outer Banks trims. The Black Diamond Package adds four steel bash plates, covering vital off-road and powertrain components. The only other practical...
Mansory's One-Of-One Tempesta Verde Is A Mean And Green Ferrari Roma
Mansory has pulled out all the stops with the new Tempesta Verde based on the Ferrari Roma. While the standard Italian GT car oozes elegance, we're not sure we can say the same thing about Mansory's creation. The two-tone paintwork is the most conspicuous part of the design, with the vivid green hue fading into white on the right side of the car.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
New Subaru Rex Is A $12,000 Sub-Compact SUV America Needs
Subaru announced its first-ever subcompact SUV, called the Rex. It's a reasonably aggressive name for such a tiny car equipped with an equally petite engine, and one that will draw the ire of Americans who mainly associate the word with the well-known Ram TRX. Smaller than the Subaru Crosstrek, the...
European Automakers Furious Over Euro 7 Emissions Proposal
The European Union (EU) recently voted to outlaw the sale of combustion-engined cars from 2035. Until then, however, the world's automakers will be forced to cut emissions under the new Euro 7 rules - and they're not too pleased about that. Industry leaders, such as BMW CEO and European Automobile...
