The 2019 e-tron mid-size electric crossover was Audi's first electric car and, as the poster child for Audi electric mobility, bore the new-wave e-tron name. Since then, the e-tron GT sedan and Q4 e-tron compact SUV were added and "e-tron" is now Audi's EV brand and no longer just a single model. So, after a teaser or two were released over the past few months, the substantially upgraded 2024 e-tron SUV has finally gone public and gets a proper name, Q8 e-tron, indicating its rightful status in Audi's e-tron lineup. There was nothing wrong with the e-tron; it was a refined and luxurious electric crossover that drove with a confident surefootedness, managing to hide its weight well. The biggest chink in its armor was its poor range, and the new Q8 e-tron finally brings that metric in line with the class average.

16 HOURS AGO