The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
wabi.tv
Turkey Telethon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year: turkey time. WABI TV5, Z107.3, and Penquis are partnering again to collect a lot of turkeys this week to help thousands of families in need this Thanksgiving. It all starts Tuesday morning. Kid from Z107.3 will kick off the annual...
wabi.tv
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. The immigrant outreach organization said in a Facebook post Sunday that she was in an air...
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn’t shaken his confidence in a man’s conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who disappeared while babysitting in Bowdoin in July 1988. Her body was found two days later. His attorney, John Nale, successfully argued for new DNA tests because of improvements in the technology. Those tests conducted in California excluded Dechaine’s DNA from several items found at the crime scene, but it couldn’t be excluded from several other items.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
wabi.tv
$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Prescription Pills Seized in Greenbush, Maine
Three people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Friday in Greenbush as Deputies looked for a wanted man. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office went to the Greenbush residence around 8 p.m. on November 11 to find a wanted subject. When Staff Sergeant William Sheehan, Corporal Cam Barrieau, and Deputy Dick Polk arrived, they “witnessed one subject run towards the back of the residence.”
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Cinna
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Cinna, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat. For more information, click here.
WGME
FBI investigating suspected Native American scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD (BDN) -- Federal investigators are determining whether an item purported to be an Apache scalp seized from a Fairfield auctioneer is authentic and should be returned to the tribe, according to federal court documents. The FBI obtained a search warrant in May for Poulin’s Antiques & Auctions Inc. on...
coast931.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old from Paris, Maine
Police are looking for a missing teen from Oxford County. Benjamin Stanicki, 16, of Paris was reported missing by his parents about two weeks ago. According to CBS 13, he was recently spotted in a 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Maine vanity plate with the number 2 and the words “IN DEBT.”
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
wabi.tv
Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants
SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m. First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
