ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The 2022 midterm message: Voters want normal, not crazy

By Nicholas Sargen, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EL7mI_0j7D1kaz00
FILE – Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, Va., on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. Voting in the 2022 midterm election ends when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Millions of Americans have already cast ballots either early in person or by mail, with millions more set to vote in person at their polling places. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Following the midterm elections, pundits are scrambling to explain how Republicans failed to capitalize when many issues favored them. Heading the list were voter worries about high inflation, the weakening economy and rising crime.

How then were Democrats able to overcome such formidable obstacles? Politicians would do well to heed the insights of documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. He predicted not only Donald Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election but also that Democrats would fare much better than expected in the 2022 midterms.

In an interview with The Guardian before the midterms, Moore addressed the issue of “political fatalism” that the party in power necessarily does poorly in midterm elections. He cited three examples in which political norms were wrong. First was the vote in Kansas this summer to keep abortion legal. Second was the win by a Native American Democrat in a congressional election in Alaska. Third was the defeat of a far-right incumbent for the board of education in Boise, Idaho, by an 18-year old high school senior and political activist.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz distilled what happened when he observed that voters are “tired of crazy” and long for a return to normalcy. Heading into the midterms, his main concern was there could be a dozen statewide races decided by less than 1 percentage point of the vote in which the losing Republican would deny the results. Now, the clear message voters sent to Republicans is to reject the election deniers if they want to regain the White House and Congress.

I concur with this assessment but believe there is a message for Democrats, as well. Namely, the big-spending proclivity of the progressive wing needs to be reined in if they wish to retain power.

The guiding principle that progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) embraced is based on the concept of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). It contends that government programs to build infrastructure and tackle climate change and social inequities are costless when there is slack in the economy and interest rates are near zero. Although President Biden campaigned as a centrist, he wound up embracing this principle after the Democrats unexpectedly gained control of both houses of Congress.

A 2019 article by The Economist posed the question: “Is Modern Monetary Theory Nutty or Essential?” It noted that eminent economists such as Paul Krugman and Larry Summers dismissed it as “Calvinball” (a game in which players may change the rules on a whim) or a new brand of “voodoo economics.” Yet, the concept was alluring to Democrats when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the following year.

According to economist David Shulman, the Democrats remembered the lessons of 2009, when the $800 billion fiscal package enacted was woefully lacking in dealing with the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). However, they failed to recognize that the pandemic was a completely different type of shock: While the economy plummeted when businesses were shuttered, it rebounded quickly when businesses re-opened. Consequently, they wound up fighting the last fiscal war by enacting programs that were four times larger. Together with a highly expansionary monetary policy, the seeds for a resurgence of inflation were sown.

With interest rates back to levels before the GFC, there is now less scope to pursue expansionary policies if the economy slips into recession. Moreover, the tripling of federal government debt to $32 trillion today implies a sizable increase in debt-servicing costs in the years ahead. In this respect, it would be crazy for Democrats to act as if this were normal.

Beyond economic considerations, there are political reasons for Democrats to embrace prudent fiscal policies. Namely, voters resent being taxed to finance programs, especially when they have no say in how funds are allocated. The obligation of the government is to ensure that taxpayer money is allocated both efficiently and fairly.

President Biden’s agenda was too big and too bold. While Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) bore the ire of progressives for pushing back on the size of Biden’s programs, their stance has been validated in light of what has happened.

The looming issue is how the two parties can get away from crazy and return to normal. This is critical because the party that figures it out first has the best chance of winning in 2024.

The Republicans face a more difficult challenge than the Democrats for two reasons.

First, the process for nominating candidates in primaries is dominated by the extremes of both parties. Normally, to win general elections, most candidates will gravitate back to the center. But Donald Trump was different in that he governed by appealing to his Republican base throughout his tenure. This cemented his standing with rank-and-file Republicans but also made it more difficult for Republicans to win congressional elections.

Second, if the Republicans gain control of the House in the 2022 midterms, they will be in position to block further spending initiatives by Biden and congressional Democrats. In the process, it could make the Democrats seem less extreme. Ultimately, however, one would hope that Democrats will realize on their own that the days of fiscal profligacy are over.

Nicholas Sargen, Ph.D., is an economic consultant for Fort Washington Investment Advisors and is affiliated with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He has authored three books, including “Investing in the Trump Era: How Economic Policies Impact Financial Markets.”

Comments / 12

HOTWALKER
2d ago

Okay, try putting the crazy Genie back in the bottle...and good luck with that...btw, The Hill had a lot to do with that Genie getting out...and now they act as if they don't know what happened!!??🤣

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'

A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday.“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and five abortion-related ballot...
KANSAS STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
Nymag.com

The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement

Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

763K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy