Randy Lundgren receives county's Award of Excellence

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners named Randy Lundgren as Morrison County’s Third Quarter Award of Excellence winner during the Nov. 1 planning session.

The nomination noted that the expertise and knowledge that Lundgren provides through his work are invaluable to Morrison County.

“Randy Lundgren has done an exceptional job continuing to maintain Morrison County Public Works facilities and equipment. He has also been going above and beyond his job duties to handle fire-related items on the county’s behalf. To help facilitate resolve with adjusters, builders, and the department functions, he has generously come in outside of his normally scheduled hours on multiple occasions, showing dedication to the Public Works Department and Morrison County constituents. He has provided valuable services soliciting estimates for repair of all damaged equipment, damaged building, ARMER radio implementation, and providing input into the potential future building,” the nomination read.

Pictured are front: Lundgren. Back row (from left): Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine.