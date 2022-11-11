Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022

Anthony T. ‘Crash’ Roberts

Anthony Tony “Crash” Roberts, 49, of Pasco, died Nov. 6 at home.

He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was an auto mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Watts

Mary L. Watts, 75, of Pasco, died Nov. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bremerton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Loosveldt

Charles Edward Loosveldt, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rushville, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired owner/operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alexander D. Pappas

Alexander D. Pappas, 36, of Richland, died Nov. 6 in Ellensburg.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a project manager in biotechnology.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alicia Chadwick

Alicia Chadwick, 70, of Richland, died Nov. 6 in Richland.

She was born in San Jose, Batangas, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 37 years.

She was retired from the social and health services industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Judith Dietert

Judith Dietert, 85, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Tyler, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gordon Drane

Gordon Drane, 63, of Richland, died Oct. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 30 years.

He was a retired home loan officer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Fred Shields

Fred Shields, 88, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 54 years.

He was a retired businessman and salesman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Beaulieu

Janet Beaulieu, 81, of Richland, died Nov. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Bremerton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.