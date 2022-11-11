ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

This city has the Sacramento area’s best Mexican food. Check out these 10 stops

By Benjy Egel
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Woodland has the Sacramento region’s best array of Mexican food — some of it in brick-and-mortar restaurants, some of it in streetside trucks.

Here are 10 Mexican spots worth trying in the Yolo County city of 61,000.

Birrierria Mooooey (usually outside 801 E St., 530-554-0193)

What to know: Birria de chivo (stewed goat) is the must-try meat on weekends — in quesadillas, in tortas, in a bowl of steaming soup — at this trailer. Birria de res (beef) is also an option every day, along with cabeza (beef head), pollo (chicken) and carnitas (shredded pork).

Taqueria Guadalajara (6 W. Court St., 530-668-0628)

What to know: Taquerias abound throughout Woodland, but few have the tenure or reach of Ignacio, Salvador, and Rigoberto Hernandez’s restaurant in West Court Plaza. Founded by the brothers in 1991, it has a more expansive menu than later Davis outposts, with items such as camarones a la kora and bistek rancheros.

Mariscos El Viejon (usually outside 47 Main St., 530-665-0926)

What to know: Eduardo Granados’ bright red food truck whips out cash-only Mexican seafood dishes including fish tacos and levanta muertos (a soup with squid, shrimp, oysters and avocado). Most mariscos places serve acidic coctel de camarones, but Mariscos El Viejon’s shrimp cocktail is sweeter, the way Granados ate it in Guanajuato before immigrating to Woodland nearly 20 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZjkD_0j7D1Sen00
Mariscos El Viejon’s levanta muertos includes shrimp, oysters, squid and avocado. Benjy Egel/begel@sacbee.com

Pupusería La Chicana (25 Purity Plaza, 530-668-0270)

What to know: A wide range of pupusas brings people to this red Salvadoran-Mexican restaurant, but don’t sleep on items such as tripe-topped nachos or breakfast burritos with nopales (cactus). The torta Cubana is a unique riff on the Floridian classic: adobada, carne asada, pickled jalapeños and a fried egg share space with ham and cheese between two halves of a bolillo roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBJvJ_0j7D1Sen00
Pupuseria La Chicana has tortas, such as this take on a Cubano with a fried egg. Benjy Egel/begel@sacbee.com

Las Milpas Taqueria (534 Main St., 530-406-0251)

What to know: Birria de res, menudo and pozole are specialties at this simple downtown restaurant with a turf-covered streetside parklet.

This city is the top destination for Mexican food in the Sacramento area. Here’s what you’ll find

Maria’s Cantina (306 6th St., 530-402-1540)

What to know: Davis-born, Jalisco-raised chef Maritza Salazar riffs on familiar dishes in an elevated rustic space, creating items such as Cajun-spiced lobster suiza enchiladas, short rib burritos and flan brûlée.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NRX2_0j7D1Sen00
Maria’s Cantina, seen from across Court Street at Sixth Street in Woodland on Oct. 19 is a well-known Mexican restaurant with a spacious dining room and patio. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Zitio’s Sports Bar & Grill (11 East St., 530-669-6932)

What to know: Catch a game at Zitio’s over vampiro tacos (crispy grilled tortillas separated from their fillings by a cheese skirt) and a cold Modelo, or stop in for breakfast chilaquiles and menudo.

Hot Dogs y Elotes El Primo (usually outside 1038 Elliot St., 530-554-3102)

What to know: Seasoned corn and salsa-laden dogs are the calling cards. But this food truck is also a great spot for lesser-seen Mexican specialties such as sincronizadas (thick ham-and-cheese quesadillas), poblano-and-cheese filled tamales and champurrado (a cornmeal drink called atole, with chocolate).

Doggeros (437 1st St., 530-665-6237)

What to know: Josue Peniche and Jose Garcia embrace Cali-Mex fusion such as Hot Cheetos-topped esquites, carne asada burgers, hot link tacos and a whole “birria zone” at their family-friendly, outdoor-only concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Rfis_0j7D1Sen00
Doggeros’ quesabirria. Benjy Egel

Tacos El Paisano (usually in the California Market parking lot at 1490 E. Main St.)

What to know: El Paisano’s brick-and-mortar restaurant down Main Street may have closed, but Jahid Paisano still churns out some of Woodland’s best tacos from his truck’s mobile kitchen. Grab a few before pulling onto one of the nearby freeway on-ramps and heading home.

